Chromebook Best Deal: April 2021





Even then. We’ve shared the best Chromebook deals across the web together and pinched those pennies to get new hardware. These are not the only deals we have, but they are what we feel we offer the best value and are worth your time. If you leave something out of the list, please drop a comment or send an email. Let’s start with the deal we shared yesterday. This came out of nowhere, but what we wanted to see sooner or later was a discount.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s follow-up to the original Galaxy Chromebook was a bit of a curved ball, but it doesn’t compromise its beautiful design and formidable spec sheet. The biggest complaint we had was the fact that the Chromebook, which was significantly reduced compared to its predecessor, felt that $ 699 was a bit more expensive. Thankfully, Samsung isn’t wasting time deploying premium 2-in-1 Chromebook savings. You can now save $ 100 by getting a Core i3 or Celeron version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and buying it from Samsung. If you’re near the best buy that has it, you can get it now and still save $ 99.01.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Best Buy for Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (original)

If your Galaxy Chromebook 2 is within your budget, you won’t blame you for picking it up for sale. However, if you have spare cash, the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook may be better overall for your device, especially if it’s available at a significant discount. Today is one of those times when you happen to be able to do just that. Samsung and Best Buy have consistently offered the Galaxy Chromebook at a discount of $ 100, but this morning Best Buy reduced the price to $ 799, saving $ 200. This device has few drawbacks, but this deal makes it one of the best ultra-premium values.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

This is one of the devices we use repeatedly when the Chromebook is the most valuable one. Even with a retail price of $ 629, no other Chromebook offers comparable internal, display, or overall build quality. With a $ 100 reduction from the price, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is pretty easy. With a sharp 3: 2 display, aluminum chassis, and USI stylus support, the 10th Generation Core i5 gives users the best Chrome OS offers. Best Buy’s Spin713 has been reduced to $ 529, but it won’t stay that price for long.

Best Buy for Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Last but not least, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is one of my favorite devices because it combines many of the latest flagship features with a ridiculously low border price tag. The only problem I have with this Chromebook is that Lenovo paired the 10th generation Core i3 with 4GB of RAM. If this Chromebook costs 8GB and is only a few dollars higher, I would recommend 10 out of 10 to anyone. For most average consumers, RAM isn’t an issue and you’ll get a Chromebook that looks, feels, and performs well. The same is true for devices on the market. All of this usually runs for $ 409, which is currently a bargain. That said, if you get a Lenovo Flex 5 from Amazon, you’ll save a little extra, as it sells a 13.3 convertible for $ 380 and some changes. This isn’t a big discount, but to be honest, it was already the most affordable flagship device on the market. If you need a little more horsepower, you can get an 8GB / 128GB model on Amazon for $ 479, but it’s still a good deal. Visit the Chrome shop at the link below to see the full list.

Chrome shop Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

