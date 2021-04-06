Call of Duty War Zone Rumored Ural Mountains Map Canceled





Rumors of the upcoming Ural Mountains map of Call of Duty War Zone have been widespread for months. Those rumors have some truth in that the map existed, but it turned out that it wasn’t for Warzone. As reported by Charlie Intel, the map was supposed to be for a newer version of Blackout Battle Royale mode in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War instead, but obviously it didn’t happen. The blackout was reportedly canceled to continue support for Warzone, so there is no longer a complete map of the Urals.

Rumor has it that the map initially consisted of larger locations in Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer, such as Alpine and Luka. The latest leaked images from June 2020 are currently only available online and combine all Fireteam map locations (among some additional points of interest) into one large scale map. Shows the map that was created.

Don’t worry, I’m posting anyway. If this account is violated by Activision, laugh.

(Reference: This is a cut Ural map. It is not a map that will enter the war zone on the 22nd.) Pic.twitter.com/kYEaQMSQnQ

Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) April 5, 2021

This map has a blackout UI / interface because it was intended for an improved blackout mode due to the return to Blackops Cold War. According to the VGC podcast, the mode has been deprecated due to Warzone’s unexpected success. As Activision noticed Warzone’s growing popularity, it was fully integrated into the Black Ops Cold War universe, with more resources allocated to support the growth of the game.

The latest rumors and leaks suggest that Warzone will revamp the Season 3 Verdansk map. The map landmarks should be rewound to the Cold War theme of the 1980s, but the overall layout of Verdansk is believed to remain the same. There are also rumors of an in-game event towards the end of Season 2, which begins on April 22 (Editor’s Note: the new official bullying seems to suggest that it’s happening on April 21). This will help move players to the new map.

In the meantime, Warzone received another small balancing update today as part of the Season 2 reloaded. In this update, we’ve tweaked some weapons and attachments to fix the R1 Shadowhunters camouflage challenge. You can see the full patch notes below.

Call of Duty: War Zone April 6th Patch Note The General R1 Shadow Hunter Camouflage Challenge is now correctly displayed in the Geometry, Flora, and Science Camouflage categories. Weapon Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie Recoil strength has been increased. Burst weapons ride on the delicate line between inefficiency and oppression. The purpose of this change is to make the weapon a little more difficult to use while maintaining a strong identity. Now we find it easy to maintain our goals, given how deadly it is. Continue to monitor the performance of the Tactical Rifle Charlie and make additional changes as needed. The speed of FFAR1ADS has slowed down. FFAR is the jack for all transactions. There is an AR damage profile and range, and an SMG rate of fire. The rate of fire of the FFAR was unsatisfactory by edging out the SMG at range. Ideally, the FFAR will be the prey of its weapon while acting as a medium-range ruler. Excellent for short-range engagement. We’re making FFAR a little more consistent with what we can expect from AR damage and range, at the expense of handling. Attachment The grip attachment, which showed that the SRADS speed increased properly, fixed a bug in Grozawhere. 16.5CMV mil-spec barrel bypasses damage falloff Fixed a bug in the Ember Sighting Point that increased the ADS speed of the XM4 and AK-47 instead of slowing it. The Pelington703 Wrap Suppressor effect should display properly in the stat bar.

Please note that all the above adjustments are for Warzone only and will not be converted to Black Ops Cold War.

