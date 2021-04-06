Google Duo on Android running on a 2G connection using Lyra





Google has announced Lyra, a new technology that allows Duo and soon other apps to offer natural voice chat with a network bandwidth of just 3 KB / s.

Update: Google has made Lyra open source for use by other apps.

Video calling apps play an important role in staying connected with all of us, as many of us still can’t visit with loved ones, with Google Duo and Meet over a trillion minutes last year alone. Hosting a video. However, this also puts a heavy burden on the Internet infrastructure around the world, and most video calling methods completely exclude anyone using a poor quality Internet connection.

To help with this, Google has developed a new audio codec called Lyra. It is specially optimized to provide human voice that is recognizable, easy to understand, and sounds natural in as little space as possible. This was done with the help of a machine learning model, as explained on the Google AI blog. This model trained thousands of hours of voice with speakers in over 70 languages ​​to make Lyra available to as many people as possible. More importantly, Lyra is efficient enough to run from high-end cloud servers to mid-range smartphones with a delay of only 90ms.

As you can see from the video above, or rather, Lyra is clearly as a speaker voice, using incredibly little data, while being significantly lower quality than a normally encoded recording. Provides audio that can be recognized as. Lyra has some audio samples on the Google AI blog compared to other low bandwidth audio codecs.

Lyra will soon get its first real usage as it will be deployed on Google Duo for Android. Here, the codec is used for calls made on slow connections, and Google pays particular attention to dial-up connections and rural areas. India and Brazil only offer 2G network connections. From there, Google will release Lyra as open source, allowing other companies to offer low-bandwidth Lyra audio in their apps.

Update 4/6: Just over a month after it was first announced, Google kept its promise and made Lyra completely open source. For now, this first beta release of the Lyra codec is optimized for use by Android developers on Linux machines only, but developers will start working on it and later bring it to all platforms of interest. Should be enough.

We’re releasing Lyra in beta today because we wanted to enable developers and get feedback as soon as possible. As a result, APIs and bitstreams are expected to change over development. All the code to run Lyra is open sourced under the Apache license. However, the math kernel will be provided with shared libraries until it is possible to implement a completely open solution on more platforms. With Lyra open source, we’re looking forward to what people do with Lyra. Check out the code and demonGitHub and let us know what you think and how you plan to use it.

