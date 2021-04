They may be ginger, but their skin is not.

In a seemingly paradoxical study, researchers in the United States have found that redheads have a supernaturally high pain tolerance to wait for a mechanism that increases their sensitivity to sunburn.

Studies have shown that skin-color-determining cells called melanocytes play a major role in determining how people experience pain. (IStock)

“These findings explain the basis of the mechanism behind previous evidence that suggests different pain thresholds in different pigmentation backgrounds,” said Dr. David Fisher of Massachusetts General Hospital. .. He led an intense study published in Science Advances.

Studies have shown that skin-color-determining cells called melanocytes play a major role in determining how people experience pain.

Fire-haired people boast of defective melanocytes, so they can’t handle enough dark pigments to tan, which has the added effect of raising the wound threshold.

Don’t worry, Ron Weasley wasn’t hurt in the name of science. Examination of red-haired mice revealed that melanocytes functioned like rusty-headed humans.

Like everyone, those with bright red hair boast a melanocortin receptor called melanocortin 1. Its main instruction is to determine when the body produces dark brown and black.

However, because the receptors do not work in redheads, pale skin is virtually non-bronze and more prone to sunburn.

Fortunately, despite the increased sensitivity of the sun, these “vermilion hairs” are less likely to get burned.

The nasty receptors mentioned above reduce the production of a chemical called POMC and lower the levels of various hormones. This provides a balance between pain-suppressing and pain-enhancing receptors, improving the ability of opioid sensors to relieve pain that are not produced by skin-colored cells.

As a result, redheads are more tolerant of pain than blonde and brunette siblings.

The purpose of the study is not to identify the “South Park” stereotype that ginger has freaky psychic powers (among other special abilities, if the sexier scent is scientifically proven). But).

Rather, “understanding this mechanism provides verification of this early evidence and valuable awareness for healthcare professionals in caring for patients with potentially different pain sensitivities,” Fisher said. The doctor said.

ScutFarkuses in the world employs only one person who can withstand an extraordinary level of abuse. A 2019 survey found that women were of a good gender when it came to dealing with past distress.

