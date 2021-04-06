This may be the most exciting 6th generation Apple TV rumor ever – BGR





It’s been four years since Apple launched the fifth-generation Apple TV, the first product to support 4K, and slowly but surely, rumors and reports are beginning to shape the big picture of the next model. I will. The latest next-generation tips are actually from Apple itself, as 9to5Mac found code that references 120Hz support in the latest tvOS 14.5 beta release. This is a feature not found in the current model.

According to 9to5Mac, there are multiple instances of the phrases “120Hz” and “supports 120Hz” added to PineBoard in tvOS 14.5 Beta 6. PineBoard, like SpringBoard on iOS, is the internal name of the system that runs the tvOS interface. iPad OS. If there is a reference to a new feature here, it is basically confirmed.

If you’re wondering why this can’t be a hint for future software updates for the current Apple TV 4K, there’s no way for Apple to add 120Hz support to its 5th generation models. HDMI 2.0 port, cannot exceed 60Hz. For Apple to provide 120Hz support for set-top boxes, you need to add an HDMI 2.1 port to your Apple TV, a port found only on the latest 4K and 8K TVs.

120Hz has become a buzzword in recent years as smartphones and TVs employ high refresh rates for smoother visuals. Some phones split the difference with a 90Hz display, while others like Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra jumped to 120Hz. In addition, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support 4K 120Hz video output, but you need a compatible TV. As Sony points out, “4K 120Hz TVs are not yet fully marketed.”

120Hz TVs are still relatively rare, but support for 120Hz refresh rates will be a major upgrade for Apple TVs. A 120Hz refresh rate will undoubtedly be standard on new TVs within a few years, as smart interfaces and 4K displays will become widespread in the next few years. We don’t yet know when the new Apple TV model will be available, but by the time it hits the 120Hz TV, it may not be that expensive.

Higher refresh rate support will certainly excite many Apple fans, but the most exciting rumors of all about the next Apple TV are related to remote controls. Few Apple devices have received as much negative attention as the Apple TV Remote, and their terrible trackpads don’t seem to work as intended. Unfortunately, these rumors seem to have led to the discovery of a third-party universal remote control that Apple manufactures in collaboration with cable companies, but it’s better than the remote control that comes with current models.

