Rivet FMV game Erica coming to steam in May





Erica’s FMV experience is no longer exclusive to PlayStation and will soon be available on PC.

Erica, an FMV-based game previously available exclusively on the PlayStation, will head to Steam on May 25th. The full-motion video title Erica is available at release for $ 11.99 with a 10% discount.

As some of you may not know, Erica is a story-based FMV title with a branching path in the story. Your decision will affect what will happen in the end, usually producing some playability within a short format. Through this adventure, you will solve the mysteries of Erica’s childhood and confront the occult. Improve your experience with a touch video game engine that provides more interactive gesture-based controls. You will be able to interact with objects in the world with your touch.

If you’re a fan of movie games, the fusion of movies and gameplay is very impressive. “Erica has made a breakthrough in taking live-action video games in movies to new heights,” said Flavorworks co-founder and creative director Jack Attridge. The way it’s targeted, the transition is seamless, and the fusion of film and gameplay is in harmony makes us believe that it has redefined what FMV is. “

Erica boasts great performances by actors Holly Earl, Sasha Frost and Terence Maynard, helping to market the experience to players. Erica’s soundtrack also comes from the award-winning composer Austin Wintory. Austin Wintory also wrote music for Journey, Passless, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, John Wick Hex, and Banner Saga 3. In the future he will also work. About Promising Aliens: Fire Team and Chorus.

Instead, if you like games on your mobile phone, Erica is also available as a free-to-play title on the iOS platform. It currently has 4.6 out of 5 star ratings out of 222 ratings on the platform.

This genre has been controversial in the past. Last year, a new FMV called Gamer Girl was scheduled to be released, but the project was shelved as thrillers seemed to downplay Twitch Streamer’s online harassment.

