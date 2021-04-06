Google seems to reveal Pixel Buds A in marketing email





As we approached Google I / O 2021, rumored factories began pointing out new hardware such as the Pixel 5A and Pixel Buds A. This is a low cost set of true wireless earphones that are inserted under the company’s main pair. However, according to 9to5Google, Google seems to be ahead of itself as the new email contains an image of the olive green Pixel Buds that is not part of the current lineup. It’s color-matched with the internal buds of the case, which is different from the second-generation Pixel Buds. Another clue that these are new is that the inner facing part of the earphone is also the same green.

Therefore, with these things in mind, you might see the following Pixel Buds A in this image: The second LED in the charging case is missing or not shown in this shot, but it looks virtually the same as a regular Pixel Buds. It’s always possible for someone to go out and spoil the shades here and match the Pixel 5 well, but that’s a bit unusual.

Image: 9to5Google

Recent submissions to the Federal Communications Commission may be these earphones. If the company actually plans to sell these at a significantly lower price than the standard Pixel Buds, you’ll have to wait for Google’s final announcement to see which features have been reduced. If they go for $ 179, Google will probably aim to reach the $ 99 or $ 129 price range.

Google’s 2nd generation Pixel Buds had some connection stability issues when it first shipped. The company tried to address this issue in the process of several firmware updates. However, some customers continue to face issues such as dropouts and other bugs, so hopefully Google will say one or two about connection strength when it comes to announcing these Pixel Buds A. I am.

