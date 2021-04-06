AC Valhara extends the Ostara Festival following event downtime





Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s latest in-game event, the Ostara Festival, has been extended by a week due to recent downtime.

Ubisoft has extended the end date of the Assassin’s Creed Valhara Ostara Festival from April 8th to April 15th, following the recent downtime of in-game events. The Ostara Festival, held in mid-March, brought seasonal content to the experience in the form of new challenges, items and quests for the Ravensthorpe set. However, the patches that accompany the event caused glitch and crash issues that broke the game, essentially keeping many players out of the Ravensthorpe settlement.

As a result, the developers of Assassin’s Creed Valhara had no choice but to disable the festival to mitigate further errors. Therefore, the limited-time seasonal event experienced nearly a week of downtime before the development crew deployed patch 1.2.0.1 on March 26th. This particular title update addresses the crash issue in particular and restores the Ostara Festival settlement decorations and event quests. ..

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: AC Valhara one-handed sword is coming thanks to fan request

Initially scheduled to end on April 8th in 2 days, the open world title “Ostara Festival” will be extended for a week. According to a post on Assassin’s Creed’s official Twitter account, the seasonal event will end on Thursday, April 15th next week. This gives players more time to fully explore the content, given the significant absence of in-game festivals. I have tried availability on all platforms.

PSA: We have extended the event to April 15th to allow all players to fully participate in the Ostara Festival! pic.twitter.com/uuo2F4p141

— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 6, 2021

Earlier, some fans expressed concern about not having enough time to experience everything the Ostara Festival offers due to downtime. So it’s good that Ubisoft plans to extend the festival beyond the originally planned end date. This extension also means that players who have already finished the core game will be able to enjoy new content for some time before Druid’s wrath appears.

Ubisoft will unleash Druid’s wrath on April 29, the end of this month, and introduce Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s first paid DLC service. The expansion will take the player to Ireland. Ireland is a vast area where Eivor hides secrets that must be revealed about the ancient Druid cult. While exploring the new map, fans can also expect to encounter Gehrig myths and form alliances with local aristocrats. The second expansion, The Siege of Paris, currently has no fixed deadline, but should arrive sometime this summer.

Next: The worst possible period of Assassin’s Creed games

Assassin’s Creed Valhara is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Source: Assassin’s Creed / Twitter

How GTA6 Revives Danny Trejo’s Vice City Character Umberto







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos