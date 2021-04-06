Google Photos becomes augmented reality thanks to Google’s WebXR





According to Android Police, you will soon be able to see Google Photos in augmented reality. Google has so-called WebXR experiments aimed at strengthening the world around us. Well, Google has no objection to trying new ideas. The company specializes in software, so whenever you come up with something new, it’s exciting.

Currently, the company has several new WebXR apps for Chrome that combine AR and VR. This combination adds the following context to the world we live in: The app allows you to scan social distances and even see a virtual gallery of your memories. The combination of AR and VR is called XR and is cool.

Fortunately, you can now try three new WebXR apps. There is a fourth, but it is still under development. First, there is what is known as Floom. Floom displays selectable portals on the ground and moves you to the other side of the world. The technology is really great.

This app will also appear when hovering over land or water. When the user opens a new tunnel, the new location is displayed on the screen. There is no practical use for this, but it’s definitely cool.

Second, there is the soda. This app is a social distance radar that highlights 2 meter bubbles around you. As you move, the bubbles follow you. The user must keep the phone facing their face for proper use. Of course, this can be distracting from what the user is actually doing.

Augmented reality Google Photos may be coming soon

Now, thanks to the current state of the world, this is definitely practical. This app may actually be quite useful until the world returns to normal. Finally, what Google calls Measure Up. Of course it is a measuring instrument.

The measurement app was one of the first AR apps to appear a few years ago. This app uses your mobile phone to measure the length, area and volume of an object. The user places a pin along the edge of a nearby item to aid in the measurement.

There are some more settings to change to change the way the measurements are made to make it more practical. This is not a dedicated app, it can be used with a web browser. This makes it easier for more users to access.

Finally, it’s the fourth and last under development. Picturescape is still an ongoing work, but it will definitely be one of the coolest ones. Picturescape is used to display your memories. Basically, users can view their Google Photos library in the virtual photo gallery.

Below is a video showing how Picturescape works. It is no exaggeration to say that users will be fascinated after seeing it. You can see these new apps here. However, you need to access the link for Android phones that support ARCore.

