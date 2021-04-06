Leak reveals new iPhone 13 features that everyone loves – BGR





According to leaker Max Weinbach, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 13 features a new type of coating designed to reduce the generation of fingerprints and stains. Fingerprints aren’t a big deal, but it can be disappointing to spend the ground up on your new iPhone and see it cluttered a few days later.

Before getting too excited, Weinbach added that the special coating in question would be exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro model. Overall, this isn’t all that surprising. Apple has historically booked some of the new materials and technologies for profitable devices. Similarly, the rumored 120Hz ProMotion display that will appear on the iPhone 13 will also be exclusive to the Pro model.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about this non-stick frying pan. It’s only $ 14 today.List Price: $ 16.99 Price: $ 13.99 Discount: $ 3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Weinbach’s scoop was originally posted on the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel a few days ago.

“There is also a new and improved coating on the stainless steel border of the Pro model,” the video partially states. “This makes dirt and fingerprints less noticeable, Max says, which is desperately needed in the gold color of the iPhone 12 Pro series.”

By the way, Weinbach is the same source that claims to have an iPhone 13 Pro model with a textured matte black to make the device easier to hold.

“Mat bags are becoming more sophisticated,” EverythingApplePro reported last month. “Therefore, I’m sure Max refers to the Pro models on the 2021 iPhone. These models have a slightly grippy texture. They’re a little more comfortable and as soft as the Pixel series. He says he’ll be like Matt. “

Other than the new coating, matte back, and 120Hz ProMotion display mentioned above, other iPhone 13 Pro features include portrait mode for video recording, new colors possible, improved sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and low-light camera performance. Includes improvements.

The overall iPhone 13 model should look almost the same as Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup in terms of overall form factor, but future iPhone 13s will feature minor redesigns as long as the device notch is clearly smaller. ..

Over the weekend, a dummy mockup of the iPhone 13 was released online, showing how the notch on the iPhone 13 looks compared to the notch on the iPhone 12.

The new notch is reportedly 26.8mm long compared to the iPhone 12’s 34.83mm notch. By the way, the iPhone 13’s notch is a bit larger in height, measuring 5.35mm compared to the iPhone 12’s 5.3mm.

One of the notable software changes you may see on the iPhone 13 and iOS 15 is the new always-on display, similar to what you’ve already seen on the Apple Watch.

“Always-On Display is minimally customizable,” Weinbach said a few weeks ago. “The current design basically looks like a toned down lock screen. The clock and battery charge are always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using bars and icons. Upon receipt, The notification will pop up normally, except that the screen will not turn on completely. Instead, it will continue to appear, except for a temporary dimming. “

Apple plans to release the entire iPhone 13 lineup in September of this year, with special events likely earlier this month.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about this non-stick frying pan. It’s only $ 14 today.List Price: $ 16.99 Price: $ 13.99 Discount: $ 3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast Yoni Heissler has been writing about Apple and the entire tech industry for over six years. His work has been published in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and more recently TUAW. When not writing or analyzing the latest events with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching improvisations, playing football and growing new TV show addictions in Chicago. The latest examples are The Walking Dead and Broad City.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos