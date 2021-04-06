How to backup iPhone and iPad on Mac running Mojave or earlier





There are two types of backups available to iOS users. iCloud backups are automatically encrypted and stored in the cloud, so you can create and use them wherever you have a Wi-Fi connection. In contrast, Mac-based backups are created and stored on your Mac, encryption is optional, and you need to connect your device to your computer to restore it. This article will show you how to backup iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to Mac running macOS Mojave or earlier.

Since the release of macOS 10.5 Catalina in 2019, Apple has provided separate Mac apps for music, podcasts, and Apple TV, with the ability to manage connected iPhones, iPads, or iPod touches in Finder. However, on macOS 10.4 Mojave and earlier versions of macOS, you need to use the iTunes app to back up your iOS device to your Mac. Continue reading to learn how it is done.

How to make an iTunes backup

The following step-by-step instructions on how to make an iTunes backup are provided for iPhone, but also apply to iPad and iPod touch. The second set of steps shows how to archive backups as needed.

Connect your iOS device to your Mac or PC using a Lightning-USB cable. Open iTunes. Click the device icon in the upper left menu.[バックアップ]so,[このコンピューター]Click. If you want to back up your login credentials and Health and HomeKit data[iPhoneバックアップを暗号化する]Select the check box.[今すぐバックアップ]Click and wait for the backup process to complete. Depending on what is installed on your iPhone, it will take about 5 minutes to complete.Archive backup

Archived iTunes backups save the current state of your iOS device and prevent it from being accidentally overwritten by subsequent backups. Creating an archive backup is useful, for example, when installing the public beta of iOS. If you run into problems in beta, you can use it to restore your device to an earlier operating system version. The following steps show how to archive iTunes backups created using the previous steps.

Click iTunes-> Settings on the macOS menu bar.[デバイス]Click the tab.Right-click (or Ctrl-click) the new backup and from the context drop-down menu[アーカイブ]Choose.

Backups should be done on a regular basis. It runs automatically if you’re using iCloud, but if you’re using iTunes, be sure to start a backup every 1-2 weeks to avoid losing important data.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos