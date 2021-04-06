Rumor: Smash Ultimate Fans are Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Bonus May Get 7th Character





Can I get a bonus fighter as a last surprise?

It’s actually been a long time since we last sat down and pondered Super Smash Bros. There are ultimate rumors because the vast majority of people who find their way to the internet are completely fake nonsense, but this is what something might be happening to it.

A Reddit user named RiuBert has won the second batch of DLC for the game, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2′, with a bonus of 7th character in addition to the 6 slots already promised. There may be.

As RiuBert explains in the post, every game, DLC, and product bundle has a code (called NSUID) that is unique to Nintendo’s official website. In the first set of DLC characters from the Piranha Plant to the last addition of the first Fighters Pass, Beleth, the DLC codes are chronologically ordered from 70050000008501 to 70050000008506. Following that is the bonus RexMii costume that will be offered to the first purchaser. Fighters pass ending with “8507”.

(Note that these links will take you to Nintendo’s New Zealand site, where the NSUID code will be displayed within the URL of the page).

Here’s what the second Fighters Pass now looks like …

By the way, Fighters Pass Vol. Things get a little more interesting when you look at. 2. As before, fighters are listed in chronological order (minimum minimum is 70050000018967, maximum is 70050000018970 Pyra / Mythra, “18971” and “18972” are reserved for two unpublished characters It has been). However, this time, the pass bonus Ancient Helm + Gear costume reward is not listed immediately afterwards, and the NSUID is 70050000018974 instead of “18973”. Instead, this mysterious “18973” is “currently unavailable.” Are you still with us?

Therefore, it seems that Nintendo may not yet be announced following the sixth DLC fighter. Immediately, an overly excited idea jumps to a potential seventh fighter. This could be entirely related to an echo fighter, another bonus costume, or something else, but it could be true.

What do you think? Is there anything in this? Can you see Nintendo pull out a surprise character and get things done with a bang? Let’s not raise our hopes too much in the comments below.

Thanks to the Great song for the hint!

