Street Fighter V Spring Update Reveals Rose Release Date, New Details for Oro and Akira





Street Fighter V’s Spring Update Showcase provided exactly what fans wanted, including details and release dates for the game’s next DLC fighter, Rose. Also, in the broadcast, I completely saw Oro, Akira’s sneak peak, etc. for the first time.

In the case of Rose, the player does not have to wait long for her to join the roster. She participates in SFV as part of the April 19th Season Five Pass.

In terms of gameplay, Rose uses her soul power abilities and various tarot cards. You can use these cards to implement a variety of effects. Effects include increasing her stats, decreasing her opponent’s stats, or replenishing her V-gauge. She also has several other utility moves, such as a V-trigger warp that can be canceled or run in the air using special movements, and offers some great mix options.

The first part of the stream itself focuses on Oro, much of his gameplay, how his animation was recorded, and how the SFV team made some of his classic moves with new attacks. We’ve provided behind-the-scenes details about how it’s blended into. This includes Japanese hermits who have turtles to prevent them from fighting with both hands, rather than simply restraining their appendages as in previous titles.

No release date has been specified for the ancient fighter, but he plans to release it after Rose and before Akira this summer.

For Akira Kazama, a rival school character and the fourth DLC fighter to be identified in this season’s DLC, she first saw what she would look like and play in the game.

It’s just one of her intros and some combos, showing that she’s defeated the Dan Hibiki, but she’s far more developed than many initially thought. I will. One of the Akiras V-Triggers moved the tag to his brother Daigo Kazama and attacked the other, so the fans also received fan service.

Another update stream like this near June, where Capcom is likely to reveal details of Akira on the release date of Oros and drop information about the fifth and last DLC fighter that has not yet been announced in the Season Five Pass. Can be expected.

Capcom has been identified as one of the developers participating in the revamped event earlier today and could be part of the E32021 showcase.

A full breakdown of all the details revealed in the Spring Update can be read on Capcom’s official website.

