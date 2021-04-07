Does the Chromebook get Android 11?Check this list





Recent news suggests that Android 11 will arrive on the Chromebook sooner, with a list showing gadgets receiving updates. Or, at least, officially support it first.

The list of issues can be found in the Chromebook’s Chromium Gerrit code repository, so it should be fairly exhaustive when it comes to Android 11 capable devices. At least for devices already on the market. It also means that the device is listed by code name. As a result, some of the devices listed weren’t necessarily consumer-oriented, let alone released. Each is translated into a consumer product name by brand and model by source.

Do you see Android 11 on your Chromebook?

The list of Chromebooks showing Android updates is extensive.

For example, there are more than 41 entries from Acer. This includes blockbusters from the top 10 list of past and present Chromebooks, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook Spin 712, and Chromebook Spin 713. However, there are some lesser-known, budget-friendly ones. , And Chromebox products. Acer Chromebook 11 C670, Chromebox CXI4, Chromebook 311 etc.

Of course, Acer isn’t the only one to see Android 11. Some brands are more confusing, such as AOpen, where Chromebase and Chromebox are set to see updates. CTL updates the latter two devices and tablets. There are also top tablets, Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, Chromebase and other major brands of Chrome OS gadgets.

When will this be updated?

The current guess is that the Chromebook will start updating to Android 11 on Chrome OS 90 in just a few weeks. This update will be applied to your device on April 20th. However, it may be released later, such as being released on Chrome OS 91 from June 1st. ..

Below is a list of planned Android 11 Chromebooks

At the time of this writing, here’s a complete list of Chromebooks that are set to run Android 11.

AcerChromebook 11C670C732C732LC732LTC732TCB311-8HCB311-8HT Chromebook 14CB3-431CP5-471Chromebook 15C910CB3-532CB515-1HCB515-1HT Chromebook 314C933LC933LTCB314-1HCB314-1HT

Chromebook 315CB315-3HCB315-3HT

Chromebook 512C851C851T

Chromebook 712C871

Chromebook Spin 11CP311-1HCP311-1HNR751T

Chromebook Spin 311CB311-2H CP311-3H

Others Acer Chromebook 13Chromebook R11Chromebook R13Chromebox CXI4Acer Chromebook Spin 511Chromebook Spin 512 R851TNAcer Chromebook Spin 513Chromebook Spin 514Spin 712Spin 713Chromebook Spin 13Chromebook CXI3

AOpenChromebase MiniChromebox MiniASUSChromebookC202SAC300SAC425Chromebook FlipC100PAC101PAC204C214C302C434C436FAOtherChromebook tablet CT100Chromebox 3Chromebox 4Fanless ChromeboxCTLChromebook tab Tx1Chromebox CBx1Chromebox CBx2DellDell Chromebook 11 of 3380Chromebook 13 3380Chromebook 13 7310Enterprise latitude 7410GoogleChromebook PixelPixel SlatePixelbookPixelbook GoHPChromebook 11G1 x360G5G7 EE (Education Version) G8 EEG6 EEChromebook 13db0000-db0999G1Chromebook 14G6Chromebook 14aOtherHP of Chromebook x2Chromebook X360 11 G2 EEx360 11 G3 EEX360 14cHP Chromebox G2Chromebox G3Elite C1030 ChromebookPro C640 ChromebookPro C645 Chromebook EnterpriseLenovoChromebook100e100e (2nd Gen) Chromebook 11300e (2nd Gen) 500e500e (2nd Gen) C340-11S340-14IdeaPadIdeaPad 3 ChromebookChromebookChromebook DuetIdeaPad Flex 51 ChromebookThinkPadChromebook 11e Chromebook N23OthersLenovo Chromebook Tablet 10eSamsungChromebookSamsun g Chromebook 3Chromebook 4Samsung Chromebook PlusChromebook Plus V2Chromebook ProSamsung Chromebook + GalaxySamsung Galaxy ChromebookSamsung Galaxy Chromebook 2ToshibaToshiba Chromebook 2 (2015) ViewsonicViewSonic Chromebox NMP660





