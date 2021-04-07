COVID-19 can be a new cold: experts predict that the virus will stay here





Coronaviruses can become seasonal illnesses such as the flu, never disappear, and remain forever.

At the beginning of the pandemic, public health experts wanted the vaccine to help eradicate the virus and make it a disease like smallpox.

Currently, members of the medical community believe that COVID-19 is likely to become endemic. In other words, COVID-19 is always present in the population, but circulates at a low rate.

This exposes many as children, develops some immunity, and protects them from serious illness, but it does not necessarily have to be re-infected.

Recently, a new model examined the study of four common cold coronaviruses.All of these infect most people at a young age (above) and assume that humans accumulate against the new coronavirus as well as other coronaviruses.

COVID-19 infection mortality (red lines, left and top right) was found to continue to decline over time until it fell below 0.1%, similar to seasonal influenza. This means that you can get endemic.

Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, told ABC News.

“Eradication of this new coronavirus is basically impossible.”

He believes that the combination of vaccination and innate immunity from previous infections is sufficient to prevent a surge in the coming years and decades.

“With sufficient innate immunity and vaccination, we hope this will be part of the natural cycle of the cold season, but it will not have the same effect,” Brownstein said.

His comments reflect a recent model in which the virus continues to circulate, but vaccines limit its ability to transmit and blunt its serious effects.

Published in the journal Science, this model focused on the study of four common cold coronaviruses. All of these infect most people at a young age.

Infection in childhood provides immunity to serious illnesses, but not necessarily to reinfection.

Natural childhood infections provide immunity that protects later people from serious illness, but they cannot prevent regular reinfections.

In a statement, Emory University postdoc Jenny Ravin said, “Reinfection is possible within a year, but if it does, the symptoms are mild and the virus is cleared from the body sooner. “.

‘This highlights the need to disassemble the components of immunity to SARS-CoV-2. How long does the immunity that prevents the condition last, and how long does the immunity that prevents the transmission last? Those periods can be very different.

This model assumed that the immunity that humans build against the new coronavirus is similar to that of other coronaviruses.

This is especially seen in infants, where severe infections and deaths are extremely rare.

Infectious mortality, similar to seasonal influenza, was projected to continue to decline over time until below 0.1%.

“A safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 can save hundreds of thousands of lives in the first year or two of vaccine deployment, but it continues with the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic. Massive vaccination may be less important, “co-authors said. Dr. Otter Bjornstad, a prominent professor of entomology and biology at Pennsylvania State University. In the statement.

“But targeted vaccination of vulnerable subpopulations can still save lives.”

