Sustainable IT Modernization Needed to Drive Service Improvements – MeriTalk





Federal Deputy CIO Maria Roat today said the federal government has made many advances in its digital-first strategy to improve the delivery of civil services, but sustainably IT services to continue to drive better change. He said he needed to pursue modernization.

At the General Dynamics Information Technologys Emerge 2021 Digital Modernization Conference, Roat cited several recent federal IT advances, including further adoption of automation technologies driven by improvements in dataflow and cloud computing. But she also explained that further improvements depend on investment in additional IT modernization.

We need to continue investing in long-term sustainable modernization. This is the key to driving continuous change across the federal government. [and] It will bring about that innovation, said the Vice-Federal CIO.

She said the federal government needs to continue to adopt new technologies, new technologies and new approaches to keep up with the pace of change. I am excited about the pace of change. I love the changes in technology, but I need to continually modernize my systems and working methods.

She counseled that not only in technology, but also in areas such as acquisitions, we need to embrace risk and agile hiring and foster a culture that drives innovation.Digital delivery is a must, customer-in-house employee [and] External Americans – They expect delivery to be a fast, easy, secure, and accessible customer experience. This is a business area and we need to incorporate it into everything we do as we continue to interact and modernize our customers.

Possibility of TMF

The Vice-Federal CIO did not address the specific use of the Technology Modernization Fund’s (TMF) recent $ 1 billion funding increase head-on, but to quickly advance the causes of IT modernization. We strongly supported TMF as a proven means of financing.

She states that the TMF has been at the heart of numerous federal agency modernization projects for the past three years. According to her, these projects are a great example of how government agencies can rethink and transform the way governments use technology to deliver missions and services to Americans.

These projects are influential, shortening the modernization timeline for deploying new features from five years to one or two years, and providing new shared services and common solutions for reuse throughout the federal government. She explained that she was developing.

Policy, pandemic driver

Roat has acknowledged both the relatively recent Federal IT Policy Directive and the obligation to change services imposed by the coronavirus pandemic to give the government a digital-first IT priority.

The federal government has already moved to digital first to modernize IT systems, and government agencies have invested in modern infrastructure over the past few years. [and] Zero Trust Networking.

She said that even over the past 14 months or more when we were involved in a pandemic, we saw innovation accelerate many times as agencies leveraged these basic features already in place. .. The flexibility, scalability, and security of these cloud-based solutions gives us the opportunity and ability to configure commercial platforms with reusable services.

Adoption of advanced technology

Roat said the federal government is under increasing pressure to reduce backlogs, promote transparency and increase efficiency, with advanced technologies such as AI, robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning and blockchain. I enthusiastically supported its use. They show their promise in various functions throughout the government.

Using eDiscovery as an example, Rohto said advanced technology can accomplish many of those tasks in just a small part of the time it takes people to get their jobs done. Therefore, this automation allows these front-line workers to dramatically reduce the energy and time spent on search and management activities and shift to analytics and other necessary tasks.

Cloud services and the ability of federal agencies to retain terabytes of data without investing in new hardware to host their own data by making large amounts of data readily available with ML and AI technologies. , Is a basic component for further advancement of advanced technology. She said.

She said she was looking forward to increasing access to discoverable and available federal data and models to support the development of AI and ML. She said progress in that regard would help implement the Federal Data Strategy announced by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in 2019.

According to Rohto, the agency’s action plan mandated by this strategy continues to collectively raise the maturity of the entire government by introducing common, sharable standards for improving data management. She said we have some great opportunities and are taking advantage of all of them.

Enterprise view

Roat discusses improving the ability of federal agencies to provide civil services and looks at the federal government through the company’s lens, helping technology provide better public and civil services, not just at the federal level. Describes a cross-cutting mission to make. Not only for state and tribal governments.

According to her, the view of the enterprise is divided into horizontal and vertical, so you can think about what it looks like as a enterprise and be more efficient and improve citizen services. Processes such as data sharing, security and privacy.

Digital identity

At the top of the federal technology to-do list, Roat says, one aspect of improving cybersecurity is the further development of digital identity technology.

She said digital identity will soon become the norm. Whether to quickly mitigate fraud or not, you need to be prepared to support the growing demand for new and improved digital identity management solutions. [or] Confirm the identity of government services and interests. This digital transformation is not a one-time activity, but a recurring one,[s] Continue your long-term investment and make sure that security is built in, not enhanced.

She referred to the OMB release of the 2019 ICAM (ID, Credentials, and Access Control) policy and stated that ID should be considered as the basis for risk management. Over the past year, many times how important it is for federal governments to have the right processes for authentication and access control, to provide services securely, and to protect the identities of individuals. She said she saw it.

This goes to all [how] We want to continue to improve the security, trust, and security of these digital transactions with the general public, which are essential to the delivery of digital services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos