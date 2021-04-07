New Google Maps features: improvements such as navigation





Google Maps continues to improve the user experience and its technology. In their latest announcement, the search giant shared what users can expect to come in 2021. He said he plans to bring over 100 AI improvements to Google Maps next year to simplify the map experience. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the top new Google Maps features and features, and how they affect your multilocation business.

Minimize direct contact with curbside grocery pickups

After the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the world in early 2020, service options that explain the right social distance are becoming more and more popular. Delivery and curbside pickups are still sought-after options and may continue to be available in the foreseeable future.

Google states that it will provide useful shopping information to the map and search business profile, such as delivery provider, pick-up and delivery timeframes, rates (if applicable), and minimum order amount (if applicable). This is Instacart and Albertsons Cos in the United States. It was first deployed in mobile search using the store and will be expanded to Maps and other partners in the future.

Future features may also include notification of when to depart for pickup and sharing of arrival times with the store. Estimated time of arrival is updated based on traffic conditions and location. When you check in to the Google Maps app, the grocery store places an order and offers convenient contactless payment.

Advances in indoor navigation

It can be difficult to walk around in an unfamiliar building. Whether you’re looking for your favorite store at the airport, train station, or shopping center, Live View makes it easy to get to your destination. Live View utilizes a technology called Global Localization, which, as announced, helps Google understand the exact altitude and placement of objects in buildings. Live view displays arrows and text that help guide the user to their destination.

Liveview is currently live streamed on both Android and iOS at numerous malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, and will be rolled out to some airports, malls and transits. It’s a schedule. Stations in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months. More cities can expect the same in the future.

See weather and air quality conditions

When it comes to weather, Google Maps users no longer have to expect unexpected things. Instead, Google has partnered with The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and the Central Pollution Board to allow users to see current and projected temperature weather conditions in the region. This feature will be released in Australia, India, and the United States in the coming months and will be released in more countries in the future.

In addition, Google Maps users can assess the air quality of a particular area to see if the air is healthy or unhealthy. This allows people with medical conditions to be prepared to spend time indoors when the air quality is poor. Both of the above weather forecasts will be published on Android and iOS.

Reduce environmental footprint

To reduce fuel consumption and the environmental impact of vehicle traffic, Google Maps builds a new routing model based on insights from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. To improve the environmental footprint, the updated routing model optimizes routes to reduce fuel consumption based on factors such as road slopes and traffic. According to Google, Google Maps defaults to the route with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions if it has about the same ETA as the fastest route.

For users who don’t want to enable this eco-friendly option,[設定]You can adjust the settings with to ensure that the map always chooses the fastest route. Google expects this feature to be released in the United States later this year and to be expanded globally in the future.

Google image courtesy

Determine the fastest way to reach your destination

Previous maps had limited options for determining how long it would take to reach your destination. These options included driving, walking, using public transport, and biking. Google Maps users can now view a variety of options, including motorcycles, ride services, bike and scooter sharing, and more.

The user does not have to switch tabs, but instead scroll down to see the estimated time it will take to reach the destination for each option. According to Google, the map also automatically prioritizes your favorite modes and boosts popular mods in your city.

Google image courtesy

What this means for enterprise brands

As Google continues to update its technology, brands need to prioritize their implementation as new features become available in order to provide their customers with a seamless experience. As always, we will continue to share the latest updates from Google and other search platforms to ensure accurate information and keep you up to date on your search and map operations. Check the blog frequently for the latest information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos