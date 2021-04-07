Intel Chief Gel Singer Plans Revival in Technology Convergence





Intels executives today set out a vision for the next wave of technology, building a strategy around a series of converging trends.

Navin Shenoy, EVP and GM of Intel’s Data Platform Group, can unleash the power of data and make the world a better place together at a virtual event commemorating the release of Intel’s 3rd generation Xeon scalable processor. I believe.

Intel aims to reach that goal by developing a strategy centered around four areas: rapid recruitment and confluence, he said. These trends include the proliferation of hybrid clouds. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) injected into the edge, networks, and clouds. 5G deployment promoting new use cases. There is also a growing demand for 5G, bringing computing resources closer to where data is created and consumed.

The confluence of these trends has led to the construction of the largest and fastest computing in human history, Shenoy said. To accommodate this rapid digital transformation, Intel recognizes that it needs to build its infrastructure to flexibly accommodate a wide range of workloads.

He added that its flexibility extends to hardware, software, applications, and services as a whole.

Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, pulled the thread further in his remarks, positioning vendors as key contributors and beneficiaries of these trends.

He said technology wasn’t as important to humanity as it is today. Intel’s technology and leadership products are more important than ever in this context of rapid digital destruction, accelerated by a pandemic.

Intel expands reach with integrated push

Intel’s 3rd generation Xeon scalable processor family offers a flexible architecture that provides the built-in AI accelerators and advanced security features needed in a world of workload diversification and increasing complexity.

We often say that technology is magical. He said it has the power to touch and improve the lives of everyone on the planet.

Intel sees customers, developers, and engineers as the lifeblood of the industry, and vendors are committed to strengthening collaboration with a wide range of developers to reach more industries and users.

He said it is the richness of our differences and leads us to imagine and create technologies that will change the new world. New day at Intel. We are no longer just a CPU company. Only Intel can combine software, silicon, and platform packaging and processes with large-scale manufacturing to enable customers to build next-generation innovations.

This is what he described as Intel’s unique advantage as an integrated device manufacturer (IDM). Intel’s IDM 2.0 Push enables a new era of innovation, manufacturing and product leadership through a powerful combination of three features, including Intel’s internal factory network, strategic use of foundry capacity, and Intel’s new foundry services. To do.

Our IDM 2.0 strategy is the main process, product used to design the best products and manufacture them in the best possible way for customers in all categories in which we participate. , Supply, and cost. These are really exciting times for our industry. We can harness the power of difference to work together to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, build existing technology foundations, grow new partnerships and accelerate innovation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos