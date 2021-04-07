What Google’s Copyright Acquisition Means For Other Industries





It is called the copyright case of the century. Software company Oracle has been accusing it of “stealing” code from the Java programming language for a decade to build Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Google claimed that this was “fair use” and therefore protected by law. Java is a common programming tool, and many say that Oracle’s claim is like instructing architects not to use bricks.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed. This decision has implications that transcend the world of technology.

In the late 80’s, rap group 2 Live Crew played a sample of Roy Orbisons’ “Oh Pretty Woman”.

2 Live Crew claimed that only some lines were used to create the new song. In 1994, the Supreme Court agreed to call this “transformative use.”

Since then, some courts have expanded the definition of transformative use, and some Hollywood courts have become nervous.

Like the Film Association that submitted the Amikas Briefs at Google vs. Oracle last year.

Christopher Buccafusco, who teaches at the Cardozo School of Law, said the Directors Guild of Japan is concerned not only about new technologies, but also about the creativity they nurture. Creative reuse of existing creative content.

Not only that. The Copyright Federation, which represents individuals and organizations, has issued a statement that the Supreme Court’s ruling could lead to misunderstandings in the law.

Jennifer Jenkins, a law professor at Duke University, said that while the use of transformation was expanding, it did not actually interrupt the use of transformation, but imposed some restrictions on it. He said two huge watershed decisions were newly born.

One of those rulings found Andy Warhol infringing the photographer’s copyright by using her Prince’s images without credit.

