EPA Announces $ 400,000 Funding for SMEs in Alaska and Washington to Develop Innovative Environmental Technology | USEPA News Release

News release from Region 10

April 6, 2021

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announces $ 400,000 to four small businesses in Alaska and Washington to develop innovative technologies that support the EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment. did. The funded proposal includes a mobile method for treating PFAS-contaminated waste. Energy-efficient linen building materials; a system that produces recycled plastic lumber products from locally collected plastic marine waste.

EPA administrator Michael S. Regan says the power and creativity of US entrepreneurs gives us the opportunity to tackle our biggest environmental problems. Today, we congratulate all EPA-funded SMEs. We look forward to working with them to harness the power of innovation to build a healthier, safer and more equitable future.

The EPA is one of 11 federal agencies participating in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program established by the Small Business Innovation Research Act of 1982. SMEs in today’s announcement have won Phase I awards of up to $ 100,000 for six months for proof. Of the concept of their proposed technology. Companies that have successfully completed Phase I can submit Phase II award proposals of up to $ 400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology. The four grants announced today in Alaska and Washington are one of approximately $ 2.5 million awarded to 24 small businesses across the United States.

The following science and technology-based SMEs received the EPASBIR Phase I Award in EPA Region 10.

Clean and safe water

Pure Blue Tech Inc., Seattle, WA-Membrane integrated with a polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) transducer reduces fouling and promotes efficient water reuse.

Land revitalization

Aquagga Inc., Juneau, Alaska-Field-deployable hydrothermal alkali treatment reactor for on-site disposal of moist waste and salt water contaminated with PFAS.

Sustainable material management

PKS Consulting, Inc., Anchorage, Alaska-A mobile plastic marine waste recycler that manufactures recycled plastic wood products from locally collected plastic marine waste. Earth Merchant, Vancouver, WA-Durable, lightweight construction brick made from industrial hemp for construction applications with improved thermal performance to improve energy efficiency.

For more information on EPA’s SBIR program, please visit https://www.epa.gov/sbir.

# # #

EPAs Region 10 serves communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 tribal countries. For more information on the EPA’s efforts in the Pacific Northwest, please visit https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-10-pacific-northwest.

Follow us on Twitter! @ EPAnorthwest & @ EPAcolumbia

Like us on Facebook! @ eparegion10 & @ epaduwamish & @ CDAbasin

