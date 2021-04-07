Pac-Man 99, Pac-Man games like battle royale, appearing on Nintendo Switch on April 7





Nintendo has announced Pac-Man 99, a new battle royale-style Pac-Man game for Switch. The title will be available tomorrow April 7th and, like Tetris 99, will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Like Tetris 99 above, Pac-Man 99 is a classic arcade game played by 99 players. Each player competes to be the last remaining Pac-Man as he navigates the maze and avoids ghost chase. The defeated ghost is sent to the screens of other players as “Jammer Pac-Man”. If you hit any of these, the player will slow down and become vulnerable.

Another new wrinkle in Pac-Man 99 is the Sleeping Forest Ghost. Chopping these ghosts, as described in the announcement trailer, causes the ghosts to multiply to form a “ghost train” that is set to grab the power pellets and then chop them all at once. You can see the trailer for Pac-Man 99 below.

Pac-Man 99 will be released on April 7th at 6 pm (Eastern Standard Time) / 9 pm (Eastern Standard Time). As mentioned earlier, this game is free to download for Nintendo Switch Online members and requires a subscription to download and play. Individual membership costs $ 4 a month, $ 8 a month, and $ 20 a year, while the annual family plan costs $ 35, covering up to eight different Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems. ..

At launch, there are also various paid DLC packs for Pac-Man 99 that add offline modes and themes based on other Namco games such as Galaga and Dig Dug. The offline mode pack costs $ 15, but the various themes cost $ 2 each. All DLC is also bundled in one deluxe pack for $ 30. You can read more on the Nintendo website.

The announcement of Pac-Man 99 will be made shortly after Nintendo delisted Super Mario Bros. 35. This is another battle royale style classic game. Super Mario Bros. 35 is one of the special titles the company offered as part of the Super Mario 35th Anniversary, also available only to Nintendo Switch Online members, but has been offline since March 31st. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos