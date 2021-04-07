



Google began integrating VR and AR into additional applications on Tuesday, April 6th. The company wants to add these mixed reality features to the Internet for smartphone access. This new form of programming is called Google WebXR and aims to gradually make your daily life more enjoyable.

What is WebXR?

(Photo: Photo by Daria Nepriakhina of Unsplash) Google WebXR Brings VR and AR to Web Browsers

Google has taken a few steps to integrate it into many devices, including smartphones.

Virtual reality and augmented reality have always had the potential to make life more enjoyable and productive. This is known as mixed reality, or more recently “augmented reality” or XR. However, most applications focus too much on this “fun” aspect, and most people think these technologies are primarily for entertainment. Of course, these experiences are fascinating. However, Google’s latest WebXR experiment for smartphones also aims to make smartphones educational.

According to Slashgear, WebXR refers to a technology developed to allow access to virtual and augmented reality within a web browser. A web browser makes it easier for everyone to access the Extended Reality Experience, but it requires the right hardware, such as a camera or sensor, to function properly. And besides the smartphone in your pocket, what are the other portable devices that put them all in one portable package?

The goal of the Google WebXR project is to provide these digital enhanced experiences for mobile devices to make them available wherever you are.

How to use WebXR

(Photo: Photo by Patrick Tomasso of Unsplash) Google WebXR Brings VR and AR to Web Browsers

9to5google already “opens up the possibilities of how we interact with the world and the information around us.” Putting augmented reality and virtual reality on the Internet greatly expands its reach. It shows that.

Google’s first batch of apps includes applications that support work, personal life, and entertainment activities.

Soda visualizes social distance. By placing your personal augmented reality radar in your web browser, you can see what 6 feet (or 2 meters) look like in any environment.

Measure-up allows you to calculate the area, length, and volume of surrounding objects without using a tape measure.

Floom is an innovative way to explore the planet, built with WebXR and Google Maps. Open your browser and walk through the globe to see what’s on the other side.

In a fourth WebXR experiment named Picturescape, you can explore your memories in augmented reality by converting your Google Photos library into an interactive gallery. This experiment will be available soon and looks very intriguing.

The Google WebXR platform requires a Google Android device and the latest Chrome browser. Google is currently accepting submissions for WebXR collections.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Lionel Moore Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

