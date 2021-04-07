April Product Update: Google Import





Spring has come. A summary of the latest product updates from Microsoft Advertising. This month we have a number of announcements to help you grow your business with the right automation technology. Let’s dive!

Top Story of the Month: Google Import for Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Google Import is the most powerful and free way to spread your ads across platforms. Google Import is continually updated to make it valuable to all Microsoft Advertising users, from small businesses to multi-account managers. Now we are excited to extend that value to those who leverage the Microsoft Advertising API.

Currently, API users can not only bring in and sync Google Ads campaigns, but also reduce their workload, so they don’t have to stay up-to-date on coding to support new features. So, for example, if you don’t provide your own support for Responsive Search Ads (RSA), you can let the Google Import API handle it and allow your customers to bring RSA campaigns from Google Ads to Microsoft Advertising. I will. For more information, see the post on the global release of the Google Import API.

Notes on Responsive Search Ads …

Countdown customizer is now available for Responsive Search Ads (RSA)

The Countdown Customizer makes it easy to add countdowns to your advertising events by day, hour, or minute. The countdown, which automatically updates as the event approaches, is eye-catching and gives potential customers an incentive to click on your ad.

Here’s an example of when and how your ad will appear.

As of this month, these customizers are available for responsive search ads as well as enhanced text and dynamic search ads. Find out more about creating a countdown customizer.

Finally, you may find that Responsive Search Ads is also the default type for making new ad copies. You have the option of creating an enhanced text ad, but we recommend that you include RSA in your ad copy mix to improve performance.

Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag Helper to help validate dynamic remarketing settings

You may have used the UET tag helper extension in the past. This helps validate the implementation of UET (and the functionality of the conversion goal) on a particular web page. You can now use this handy tool to test your dynamic remarketing list tags as well.

Browser UET tag helper icon.

Simply view the dynamic remarketing list you want to test, navigate your website to see what events you’re recording and what problems you’re experiencing, and make sure your conversion goals are set as you want.

New seasonal segments available to market audience

Microsoft Advertising continues to invest in expanding its in-market audience segment to reach the right customers who are ready to buy. This month we have 60 new segments available for both search and audience campaigns in the United States, including two new seasonal audiences for Mother’s Day and the new semester. Check the entire segment list to see what’s new.

Delayed migration of multi-factor authentication

We are giving developers and partners additional time to prepare to ensure a high quality migration experience with multi-factor authentication. The new target date for the transition is August 1, 2021, instead of the previously set April 1 deadline. See the API blog post for more information.

If you missed: Update static headlines and ad suggestions for dynamic search ads

As far as other announcements published earlier this month are concerned, static headlines are now available in dynamic search ads. This gives you complete control over all the text in your dynamic search ads. In addition, we’ve introduced ad suggestion updates that add the option of auto-applying, saving you the time of creating different variations of your ad and helping you optimize your ad.

Column C is where you can add static headlines to your dynamic search ad page feed.

Coming soon:

There’s always more food to make Microsoft Advertising even better. The bidding strategy mentioned in the previous post still has some enhancements, but there are some other things to keep in mind.

Flyer Extensions-Specific to Microsoft Advertising (US only), this is an additional way to add product promotions to your ads.

Add flyers to your ads to increase your engagement with your products and promotions.

New Industries for Dynamic Remarketing-Dynamic Remarketing was mentioned earlier, but other industries that feed Microsoft Advertising (retail, list car advertisers, event showcase entertainment advertisers, and a variety of experiences.

Customer Match-Customer matches arriving within the next few months can use the email address shared by the customer to re-engage with the customer across the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network.

Stay tuned for the latest information on these three items. May the spring season begin safely.

Help improve Microsoft Advertising

Your comments and feedback are essential to our ongoing efforts to shape and improve our products. If you have any questions or feedback, please contact your Microsoft Advertising Account Manager or send us an email at advertising-feedback @ microsoft.com. You can also interact with us on Twitter and suggest features on Microsoft Advertising Feature Suggestions.

