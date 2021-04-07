Another Google AI employee retires following two attention-grabbing expulsions of researchers on his team





Google’s recent resignation involves a high-ranking employee working as an AI scientist in the company’s artificial intelligence division. On Tuesday, April 6, a 14-year-old expert left the company after two AI researchers left under his team.

Sammy Bengio, who previously helped California’s tech giant with a unit focused on AI and deep learning, confirmed Google Brain’s end of service.

Google AI Scientist is the latest person to leave the company

(Photo: Screenshot of YouTube / Simons Institute)

“Of course, I learned a lot with you about machine learning research, but a large team of researchers to promote long-term ambitious research, exploration, rigor, and diversity. I also learned how difficult, but important, to organize. Bloomberg reported that Bengio sent an email to the staff.

However, the report said Bengio did not mention the resignation of the other two employees in the letter.

Since December 2020, Google has been struggling to deal with some resignations from the AI ​​department. Bengio’s retirement is the company’s biggest loss because he is currently the top employee to quit his job.

The BC people who are now resigning began interviewing shortly after we were fired. Due to their keen interest in non-Google responsible / ethical AI, the people they work with have many options. The job offer has just begun. There are likely to be more resignations.

— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) April 6, 2021

In the same month, a black woman named Timnit Gebru, who worked as a Google AI ethicist, declared the company fired her.

He posted on Twitter that he was kicked out by Jeff Dean, the current head of the AI ​​division, after pointing out the risk of AI bias related to Google search engines.

Bengio is involved in the process of creating Torch, an open source framework. The framework also has the various tools needed for machine learning.

In addition, he was part of the TensorFlow team and later became more popular than the torch.

Previously, Facebook researchers used his work. Experts have used it in the PyTorch library, which houses AI tools.

In addition, Bengio posted a study of hostile machine learning on malicious inputs designed to deceive machine learning models.

Also read: Google may phase out user tracking cookies and pursue FLoC instead

Google employee fired after Gebble

Margaret Mitchell was also dismissed from the company just two months after Gebble left, according to a report from CNET, co-leader of the AI ​​team. The company found that Mitchell was looking for old messages using automated software, but only found discriminatory remarks against Gebble.

Mitchell and Gebru worked together with other AI experts to develop a large number of researchers. They also pointed out the shortcomings of AI during their stay at Google.

Apart from that, they were also part of a decision-making body led by Google executives. We discussed features such as image recognition services aimed at recognizing people’s gender through photographs.

At the time, Google AI research leader Dean said Gebble’s resignation was due to the belief that her research treatises were of poor quality. As a support, Gebble’s teammates opposed the decision from their head.

Over 2,600 Google employees have signed a letter protesting Google’s treatment of Gebble. When Gebble left, Bengio said he was standing beside her and other members of the team.

In February, Google assigned Marian Croak to take over AI development. Croak is Vice President of Google Engineering.

Related article: Trevor Project announces Riley, a Google partner AI tool that simulates teens facing mental health problems

