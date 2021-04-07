Some Pixel smartphones can’t play HD Netflix due to a bug in Widevine DRM





The latest updates to Pixel smartphones offer quite a few treats for owners, but the latest models have even more fun. According to change logs and user reports, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, which share the same Snapdragon 765G chipset, have optimized graphics performance. Unfortunately, some owners of these phones seem to have trouble playing Netflix in HD quality. At least for now, the exact cause of this problem continues to miss users and developers.

The actual technical reason for the HD playback problem can actually be traced to Widevine, a DRM (Digital Rights Management) technology used by Google, Netflix, and many other companies. To combat piracy, only certain Widevine level devices are allowed to stream Netflix video in HD. Everything else is streamed only in 480pSD format.

Google Pixel smartphones, at least those that haven’t been modified, rooted, or running custom ROMs, will of course be granted the highest Widevine L1 level. However, for strange reasons, some Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 mobile phone owners report using the Widevine L3. In other words, they are stuck with streaming up to 540p.

Given the recent updates, the sudden downgrade from L3 to L1 was blamed in the April 2021 patch. However, not all Pixel smartphones that have the update installed have been reported to have the same issue. To make matters worse, XDA found that some Pixel owners were already aware that the issue dates back to November last year.

Unfortunately, Google has been silent on the issue so far, and affected users are at a loss what to do. Widevine level changes can actually be caused by software changes, but there is no workaround that users can apply to bring it back to L1. Otherwise, DRM technology would be pretty pointless.

