The Army wants to introduce facial recognition technology to base drive-through checkpoints – MeriTalk





The US Army is introducing facial recognition technology to further automate drive-through checkpoints. The Army has issued a prior request based on the announcements of a wide range of small business innovation research (SBIR) agencies.

The Army said it is looking for a small business that can integrate with existing Auto-Installation Entry (AIE) systems to help design and build biometric camera systems that can be deployed at drive-through Army installation access control points. (ACP). The new solution must be visible through the windshield of an approaching vehicle in a variety of weather conditions, day and night. It is also used to report security alerts.

Beta.Sam.gov’s solicitation notice states that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has investigated the biometric performance of 189 algorithms from 99 different manufacturers and reported varying degrees of performance. I will. However, the Army claims that advances in high-resolution image cameras and ID analysis software are closing the performance gap in terms of errors caused by changes in the visual spectrum and lighting.

The Army’s current work on facial recognition technology uses existing technology to develop a facial recognition system that can detect passengers in moving vehicles and compare captured driver images to pre-approved user photo gallery. To do. The results are displayed to human guards, along with a photo of the driver showing a response that was granted or denied access. The Army said this would allow authorized users to stream vehicle traffic uninterrupted.

The project is deployed in three phases:

Phase 1: Develop an overall system design that includes high resolution camera specifications and recognition technology. Phase 2: Develop and demonstrate a prototype system in a realistic environment. Test the autonomous system to prove its feasibility under extended operating conditions. The government will provide access to designated lanes for setup, testing, and demonstration. 110 volt power will be available in the vehicle lane. Phase 3: The system will be available for a wide range of military and civilian security applications that require autofill, such as installation protection operations and security enhancements for industrial facilities.

As a solution, the Army is looking for something that is platform agnostic, easily extensible, mobile, and 100% accurate. The Army began accepting proposals on April 14, and the deadline for proposals is May 18.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos