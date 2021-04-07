Dreamcast Surface Revival





After more than 20 years, a reproducible build of the canceled “Akumajo Dracula” Dreamcast entry has finally been released. “Akumajo Dracula Revival” was developed by Konami’s North American division for Sega’s Dreamcast console. This studio in Konami was in charge of titles such as the PlayStation and Sega Saturn’s baseball game “Bottom of the 9th.”

There are few details about the cause of the game cancellation, but the most commonly cited factor was the creative difference between the North American and Japanese sectors within Konami.

Canceled Bania

For beginners, “Akumajo Dracula” is a series of games centered around his attempt to spread evil to the land of Dracula and Wallachia. The player takes on the role of a vampire hunter, adventuring the castle, bravely confronting the monsters that live there, killing the Dark Lord and stopping his evil ambitions. In most games, players have control over members of the Belmont clan, a family of monster hunters who have protected the people of Wallachia from dark forces such as Dracula for generations.

“Akumajo Dracula Revival” was to let the player control Sonia, the only female hunter in the Belmont family. In his debut work, Castlevania: The Adventures of Akumajo, it was revealed that he had a son, Alucard, and a child.

It was intended to be the origin of a century-long feud between the Belmonts and Dracula. However, the franchise’s leading producer, Koji Igarashi, regarded “legend” as “the embarrassment of the series” and reconsidered it under the title “Akumajo Dracula’s Innocent Lamentation.”

The “revival” would have occurred in the 19th century, years after Sonia’s death.

Victor, now alive Belmont, chooses not to follow the family path and becomes a wandering gambler. When Dracula is given the body again, no one seems to be able to stop him. At that time, Sonia mysteriously comes back to life. As Sonia was alive and Victor was forced to confront his destiny, the two hunters sneaked into Dracula’s castle and destroyed him.

Revival

Greg Orduyan, the game’s art director, claims that the project was in a fairly development stage before it was cancelled. He claims that “there was a working version of the game that still needed to be optimized, physics to finalize, and additional art design.” “There were rumors that some people in Konami had their own agenda,” Orduyan said as a factor in the cancellation of the game, Sony’s PlayStation 2 announcement. He also claims that when the game was canceled, “it was sent back to Japan so they could see it for the future 3D Castlevania Dracula.”

According to Polygon, a video of the 1999 E3 build of the game was leaked to YouTube under the title “Castlevania Resurrection Exists”. This video shows the user controlling Sonia and selecting different areas of the game from the developer menu.

Sonia can touch dangerous objects such as enemies and lava without damaging them, so there seems to be no collision.

