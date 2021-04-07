Oddworld Quintology finally gets a second game on Oddworld: Soulstorm





Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee was originally planned to be the first of five games, but in the end it became very close to the truth. There were Abe’s Exoddus, Munch’s Oddysee, and Stranger’s Wrath, none of which was a complete and proper sequel to Abe’s first adventure. It’s been 24 years since the first Oddworld and 16 years since the last spin-off game, Stranger’s Wrath, so it wasn’t long before Abe returned to his story. Today, Oddworld: Soulstorm is released, and the Oddworld series is finally 40% complete.

By the way, this announcement was originally planned for review, but the plan is a short word of wishful thinking that the code could not be sent until yesterday. But what I can say is that the first level and half of the PC version feel great to play. Abe is as agile in every way on the platform as ever. Glukkons are still terrible in every way, Sligs are always happy to shoot down anything that moves, and Abe’s only defense is smarter and more agile than his enemies at the 2.5D level. At the beginning of the story, Abe isn’t a kind of savior, but a tired Mudokon who just wants to take a break after the first game event (and maybe Exoddus?), But that simply doesn’t happen. The cave is under attack and you don’t need to save your fellow Mudkon to the first level to escape, but it will change as the story grows rapidly. Processes such as crafting and talking will be done later, but an inventory system where Abe can throw water into the fire and a highly flammable soul storm can ignite the fire and remove wooden obstacles on the road. There are still referrals. Swapping and throwing items can be a bit tricky at first, but I’m used to it and found it a lot of fun to ignite Sligs with a small level 2 chunk that I’ve come to play with.

What I’ve seen so far is a bit kind at startup, but feels like the classic Oddworld. The original game has a very hidden area at the first level, fortifying the challenge. There are secrets to the beginning of Soulstorm, but they are definitely not vague and murderous. A generous checkpoint means you can experiment without worry, and while I died more than a few times, it helped me poke to find what I could find. The opening and closing was a story that set the stage for Abe’s new quest and began with a long cutscene ascending to the savior of Mudkon.

It’s been a while since the new Oddworld, but the quest has finally resumed. Abe has a long way to go beyond the lost, scared Budokan who just wants to take a break, and Soul Storm promises to be a big step in that journey. Oddworld: Soulstorm was released today with a complete launch trailer. If you’re lucky, you’ll have access to the next major game in the Oddworld cycle before another 24 years.

