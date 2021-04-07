What is good cybersecurity governance in healthcare?





Confusion means constant change. This can benefit the enterprise and improve customer loyalty. However, cost tends to be a new and major security challenge. Who raises the question: What role does the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) play in this ongoing transformation?

In this series, we’ll look at the perpetual turmoil and its impact on cybersecurity governance in multiple industries. Let’s start with healthcare.

What does the “confused:” buzzword really mean?

What exactly is disruptive technology? It’s a great new technology that replaces the inferior old technology and changes the way businesses and industries operate. The concept of disruptive technology, which became popular in the 1997 book The Innovator’s Dilemma, has long been a reality for companies facing continuous change. For example, look at the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain.

The appeal of disruptive technology is, by definition, to provide a clearly improved way. But it also means facing new possibilities for threat actors and will focus on the role of the CISO.

What Does Good Cyber ​​Security Governance Look Like?

Where should the impetus for adding disruptive technology come from? Does Governance Need to Drive Change and Growth? In the age of attack and regulatory compliance, the answer is yes. But it’s more complicated than that. IT governance is primarily the job of the Chief Information Officer (CIO). However, it also plays the role of the CISO, as the potential for disruptive technology and permanent destruction by attackers is so great.

The default mode is to focus on the relationship between innovation and security. The idea is that innovation interferes with security and vice versa. Leadership is needed to promote the idea that it doesn’t matter who interferes with whom. Successful business, successful compliance with rules, and successful creation of value for shareholders require both. It also affects customer loyalty. So, to be successful, leaders need to participate in this idea, from the board of directors to executives and, most importantly, the CIO and CISO. This is even more true in healthcare.

Life-saving cybersecurity governance

Not long ago, the greatest technical challenge in medicine seemed to be the transfer of paper patient records to computers. Today, hospitals are adopting video calling, remote surgery, AI, healthcare IoT (also known as the Medical Internet of Things), and 3D printing.

As experts, we need to pay attention to the risks of healthcare IoT. Like other IoT, this sector is accompanied by uneven or missing updates from manufacturers, inadequate documentation, and lack of standards. In 2018, researchers showed that an attacker could remotely disable or control devices such as insulin pumps and pacemakers.

Another place where you need to balance invention and risk is the cloud. Like many industries, healthcare employs large-scale cloud computing. But what if healthcare data exists in the cloud? The healthcare sector faces the same rewards and risks as any other industry. However, the disclosure of medical data has patient-specific privacy implications.

CISO Adopting Cyber ​​Security Governance

Innovative life-saving technologies need to work with innovative security solutions. And that’s why the role of CISOs is at the center of the turmoil. Cybersecurity innovation needs to be incorporated into all other changes. We call it change management cybersecurity or cybersecurity governance. No matter how sliced, the role of the CISO is at the heart of technology that transforms healthcare and healthcare.

With the right technology and best practices, confusion doesn’t have to be confusing when it comes to saving lives.

