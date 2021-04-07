Answer to the Amazon Quiz on April 7, 2021: Earn Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance





| Release Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 9:15 [IST]

Amazon India is known for hosting numerous quiz contests for its users and offering profitable prizes. Similarly, the e-commerce portal will host a 24-hour daily quiz contest on April 7, 2021, where lucky winners will win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

As always, the daily quiz contest is live from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm. There are 5 questions and by providing the correct answers to all these questions you are eligible to be part of the winning pool. As always, there is a lucky draw to choose the winner from the correct answers, and the winner will be announced later in the declaration date.

In addition to this, there are currently many contests on Amazon India, including the Spin and Win Contest and the April Quiz.

Answers to the Amazon Quiz Contest on April 7, 2021

This is because you need to answer all the questions correctly to win the Rs prize. With 25,000 Amazon Pay balances, here at Gizbot came up with the answer for you.

Question 1: Which Indian State is the venue for the Indian Women’s League 2021 Soccer Tournament?

Answer: Orissa

Question 2: Which movie won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Film?

Answer: Nomads

Question 3: Who developed and launched a secure messaging application named Secure Application (SAI) for the Internet?

Answer: Indian Army

Question 4: Where is this important American building?

Answer: Washington DC

Question 5: Which festival is this candy related to?

Answer: Christmas

Please note that this is an app-only contest and you will need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone to take the quiz. So if you don’t want to use the app, download and create an Amazon account, then visit Funzone and watch the daily quiz contest. Alternatively, you can scroll down the app’s home page to find Funzone.

Best mobile phone in india

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

49,975

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

7,999

8,980

17,091

10,999

34,999

39,600

26,795

39,071

13,690

17,855

1,11,735

18,970

24,560

33,500

16,600

31,600

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos