WhatsApp is probably working on cross-platform backup





If you are using WhatsApp on different devices, including devices on different platforms, it can be a hassle to back up because they are on different clouds. But soon, it may not be a problem anymore. Facebook-owned messaging apps are reported to be working to allow chat history to be migrated from one platform to another. This means that if you are currently using an iOS phone and want to switch to your Android device, you can still export and import WhatsApp chat history.

This update may be genuine, as WABetaInfo has a history of leaking future features and changes to the WhatsApp app. According to the report, we are working on a cross-platform migration of chat backups. Future updates will allow you to migrate your chat history whether you’re using an iOS device or an Android device. We currently have a workaround, but we don’t really recommend it because it’s unofficial and violates the app’s terms of service.

Therefore, if you are using WhatsApp between different platforms, you will have to wait for future updates that will allow you to move your chat history from one platform to another. Initially it says it will be possible to move from iOS to Android, but obviously the reverse is also possible. If you try to link your device on a different operating system, you will need to update to the latest version on the App Store to avoid compatibility errors with your Android version.

There doesn’t seem to be any other details on how this works. Perhaps the reason this didn’t happen before is due to different data formats. For those of you who don’t know, Android backs up to Google Drive and Apple backs up to iCloud. So the fact that they can finally do that is good, probably because many people are using different devices and different platforms.

We don’t yet know when this will happen, as we don’t yet have a date for when the next update will occur. Of course, we will let you know the official words and details as soon as we know them.

