The iQoo Neo 5 is said to have obtained BIS certification and is about to be launched in India.





iQoo Neo 5 has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that it is in the process of being launched in India. iQoo Phone debuted in China last month. It comes with the recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The iQoo Neo 5 also features up to 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera and supports 66W fast charging. iQoo has the potential to bring Neo5 to India along with its flagship iQoo7 with features such as 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a screenshot showing a list of iQoo phones on the BIS site. This phone seems to have model number I2012, which seems to be associated with iQoo Neo 5. Benchmark site Geekbench also has multiple entries with the same model number, along with the name of iQoo’s parent company, Vivo.

Gadgets 360 was unable to individually review the BIS list on the iQoo phone. The company also did not immediately respond to requests for comment on development.

Last month, iQoo made fun of the launch of iQoo 7 in India. It has been confirmed that the price tag of smartphones is less than rupees. 40,000. It was first launched in China in January using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQoo Neo5 may come to India with iQoo7 and launch in the coming weeks. However, the company has not yet released details.

iQoo Neo 5 Price

iQoo’s Neo 5 debuted in China with a starting price of RMB 2,499 (about Rs 28,100) with a storage configuration of 8GB + 128GB. In addition, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant will be offered for RMB 2,699 and the top 12GB + 256GB storage option will be offered for RMB 2,999.

iQoo Neo 5 specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo. It features a 6.62 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

iQoo offers up to 256GB of internal storage. iQoo Neo 5 also includes standard connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and USB Type-C ports. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the display.

The iQoo Neo 5 has a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone measures 163.34×76.37×8.43mm and weighs 196 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to the creators of OK Computer, Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos