Google adds new executives to lead search under Pravakar Raggavan





Google has appointed three new leads under the head of search, Prabhakar Raghavan. Elizabeth Reed travels from Geo to oversee Google’s search experience. Google has also taken over from Scott Huffman and moved to Assistant’s new product and engineering leads. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Google announced several executive changes to the search team on Tuesday, replacing veteran Googles with new roles as tech giants move to enhance and streamline their most important products.

These changes, internally announced in a memo to employees and first reported by Search Engine Land, include the appointment of three leads to oversee key areas of Google’s business under search chief Prabhakar Raghavan. It will be. A Google spokesperson confirmed the details of the note with an insider.

Elizabeth Reed has been appointed to a newly formed role to oversee Google’s core search experience, including image search. Reid has been with Google since 2003 and most recently was Vice President of Engineering for Geo and other map products. The product and engineering teams of the core search products report to her.

Formerly Vice President of Engineering focused on image retrieval, Cathy Edwards will lead ecosystem products such as Google Apps, News and Discover. Edwards has been with Google since 2016.

Sissie Hsiao, who has been with Google since 2006 and has recently overseen advertising for displays, videos and apps, has been appointed to take over from Scott Huffman to lead the Google Assistant’s product and engineering. It’s not clear if Huffman will remain in the company, but a Google spokesperson said he was still employed by Google.

The announcement also includes some other division-wide changes, including the promotion of Bill Ready, a former PayPal COO who joined Google last year.

In addition to commerce, Ready will lead two divisions: Payments and Google’s Emerging Markets Division, Next Billion Users Initiative. Caesar Sengupta, who previously led the Next Billion Users initiative, announced last month that it plans to leave Google after 15 years at the company.

In addition, Nick Fox, Vice President of Search and Assistant, has confirmed that the company will move to a role that focuses on long-term betting within Ragavan’s organization.

The email also stated that Dave Besbris, Engineering VP of Raghavan’s organization, would resign. A Google spokesperson said Beth Bliss is still employed by Google, but it’s unclear what his next role will be or whether he will remain in the company.

Google promoted Ragavan to head of search last June as part of a major corporate restructuring. He replaced Google veteran Ben Gomes in a new position to oversee the company’s educational products. This modification puts some of the company’s most important product groups under Raghavan, including search, assistants, and advertising.

These latest changes could support Ragavan’s leadership bench and help his group move faster. They also consolidate his role as one of the company’s most powerful executives and oversee the company’s most profitable businesses.

