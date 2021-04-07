Air Force Technology Accelerator Expands Research on 5G Device Security-Washington Technology





Air Force Technology Accelerator Expands Research on 5G Device Security

With the growth of Internet of Things technology and the next wave of 5G-enabled devices, cybersecurity experts are aware of a growing and more complex threat environment.

The Air Force sees significant benefits in expanding the use of 5G, but wants to do it safely. One strategy is the use of research and development activities to find new ways to protect these technologies.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity has received a Phase I SME Innovation Research Agreement from the Air Force’s AFWERX organization. The contract focuses on injecting innovation and new technologies and capabilities into the Air Force.

Phosphorus will bring IoT security products to the Air Force and work on how to use them in 5G environments. This includes how to perform IoT device inventory, patching, and credential management. The approach is to automate security features, the company said.

“Adapting Phosphorus’ solution to 5G to support this effort is important to promote the zero-trust environment needed to protect our defense network,” said Chris Rouland, founder and CEO of Phosphorus. Says.

Many compliance activities are automated for services and desktops, but it’s time to introduce that approach to IoT and 5G-enabled devices.

“What we need now is a solution that will allow the remaining one-third of the IoT-based network to prevent the next’Verkada’and allow fighters to adopt next-generation technology,” he said. It was.

Verkada is a security camera that was hacked in February and has released data collected by 150,000 surveillance cameras.

Last year, Phosphorus received another Phase IS BIR from AFWERX to address IoT security. The new award adds 5G devices.

