Samsung and MediaTek collaborate to realize the world’s first WiFi 6E 8K TV in 2021





Samsung and MediaTek have announced a partnership to offer 8K TVs with WiFi 6E later this year. This isn’t the first time the two companies have previously collaborated to launch the world’s first 802.11A with WiFi 6. The Samsung 8K QLED Y21 smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MT7921AU chipset for improved connectivity.

“Consumers rely on fast, reliable connections, whether they’re using their TV to follow along with streaming, games, or training. Collaboration with Samsung is for consumers. Helped to provide the latest smart TV technology to support these applications and beyond. Premium smart TV by integrating advanced connectivity technology (including WiFi-6 support) into Samsung’s 8K TV. We are driving the segment globally, “said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group at MediaTek.

MediaTek’s latest chipset brings support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, delivering data throughput up to 1.2 Gbps, enabling uninterrupted streaming and gaming sessions. In addition, WiFi 6E offers significant improvements over previous generations, including faster multi-gigabit data throughput, ultra-low latency, and the latest security features.

How is WiFi6E different from WiFi6?

WiFi 6E is the next generation WiFi standard that succeeds WiFi 6. Unlike WiFi 6, which operates in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz radio bands, WiFi 6E (E stands for Extended) also operates in the 6GHz band. Overall, this helps minimize network congestion. This can be useful in areas where the network is different.

WiFi 6E has more wireless bands to operate at 6GHz frequencies in the range 5.925GHz to 7.125GHz. This enables high-speed and seamless connection functions such as AR / VR and 8K streaming.

