UT Dallas and Richardson City Planning Innovation District





(TNS) — The University of Texas at Dallas hopes to work with the city of Richardson to become a transformational project. This is a new anchor for what Richardson calls the Innovation Quarter.

The area contains approximately 1,200 acres east of US Highway 75, one of the city’s oldest business areas.

The city plans to redevelop the building owned by 1302 E. Collins Boulevard to accommodate a strategic initiative office and five newly created UTD research centers.

Don Magner, Deputy Mayor of Richardson, said: “They will create a new center to be housed there.”

Mr. Magner said the city will use the new facility as a base for efforts to revitalize the region.

“On the UTD side, it’s mostly coworking and lab space. It’s a bit more research-driven,” he said.

UTD plans research centers for Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Imaging and Surgical Innovation Centers, Multiscale Integrated Interactive Intelligent Sensing Centers, and Smart and Connected Mobility Centers.

UTD will also set up a new Applied AI Center in Richardson Innovation Quarter. “Introducing new applied AI research to engage with businesses, obtain interdisciplinary grants, strengthen international partnerships, and provide a global network for relevant students to excel as UT Dallas graduates. It is described as an “interdisciplinary center.”

UTD occupies approximately 10,000 square feet of a 27,500 square foot building. Richardson owns a property built in 1979 since 2001.

The redeveloped building is scheduled to open in early 2022.

Richardson has been working on a development plan for the Innovation District since 2017. Real estate owners, businesses and city officials worked together to work on the idea.

“They felt that the region’s performance was low and could be much higher,” Magner said. “We are trying to maximize development potential and identify some important projects that the city can engage in and catalyze on the region.”

Since the mid-20th century, what Richardson has called the Innovation Quarter has been home to some of the region’s most famous tech and telecommunications companies. The area is now home to Argo Data, Digital Realty, Ericsson, Honeywell, id Software, Raytheon, Siemens, Verizon, and many smaller technology-oriented companies.

“One of our goals was to create a space to stimulate collaboration and attract new jobs,” Magner said. “One of the main partnerships we wanted to strengthen was the partnership with UT Dallas.

“We have begun to look for ways to get UT Dallas to flag the district.”

UTD President Richard C. Benson said in a statement: With this announcement, we are proud to allow teams from eight college schools to be deeply and directly involved in Richardson IQ over the next few years.

“We look forward to working with partners in the city, the surrounding business community and other institutions to work together to solve some of the largest business, healthcare, transportation and sustainability challenges in the United States.”

