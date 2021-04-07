New WhatsApp scams to do rounds; how to protect yourself from scammers





| Release date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 13:13 [IST]

WhatsApp is once again facing the heat of its users, but this time it’s a massive scam on the platform. WhatsApp scams aren’t new, and as users we’re used to it now. At first glance, the new WhatsApp scam seems to be familiar to some of the old scams that rocked the messaging platform.

Description of the new WhatsApp scam

The new WhatsApp scam can be misleading. Here, the user receives a text message containing an OTP or one-time password. Then it receives a WhatsApp message from a friend in the contact list and asks the user to share the OTP code.

If you believe your friend wants you and send you an OTP code, you’re in for a big scam. With the OTP code at hand, scammers can hack WhatsApp accounts. To make matters worse, this keeps you logged out of your account and gives hackers unlimited access to WhatsApp accounts, contacts, and other important details.

WhatsApp Scam: Does it look familiar?

If you’re used to the new WhatsApp scam, you’re not alone. In retrospect, a similar scam engulfed WhatsApp users in November. A hacker called WhatsApp OTP scam was able to access and block the account. The message comes from someone you know well, so you may actually really believe in the message.

WhatsApp Scam: How to Protect Yourself?

The new WhatsApp scam, like the previous scam, requires a great deal of caution. However, scammers follow familiar patterns and help protect their accounts from these cyberattacks. Here are some steps to protect your WhatsApp account from scammers:

Step 1: Do not share OTP code. Never share it with anyone, whether it’s a bank-related code or an account verification code. Given the way you didn’t request WhatsApp code in the first place, you don’t need to share your OTP with others.

Step 2: Call a friend or contact. It can be quite convincing, as scams involve people in your contacts. You can always call the friend who received the message to confirm it. If it’s a scam, they will of course say they didn’t send you the code. This also brings us a question-why someone sends a verification code to your number in the first place!

When will the WhatsApp scam end?

There seems to be endless evidence of fraud, data theft, and privacy breaches. What’s more, our mission against such WhatsApp scams is not over yet, at least in the foreseeable future. The list of WhatsApp scams continues to grow. Another recent incident involved free Reliance JioRs. WhatsApp’s 555 plan was another way for scammers to make money.

WhatsApp also faced a serious backlash against the updated privacy policy. By the way, it is published that Mark Zuckerberg, who also owns WhatsApp, is using Signal instead of his own messaging app. This also raises questions about the privacy, security, and overall integrity of the app.

