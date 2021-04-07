Samsung 8K QLED Y21 with MediaTek processor announced as the “world’s first” TV with Wi-Fi 6E support





Samsung Q950T8K smart QLED TV (2020) image used for representation.

Last year, MediaTek and Samsung developed two Samsung 8K QLED Y20 models (Q950, Q900) with Wi-Fi 6. The 2020 model was advertised as the first smart TV to support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

MediaTek and Samsung have devised a new smart TV, the Samsung 8K QLEDY21, with a MediaTek MT7921AU processor that enables Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Taiwanese semiconductor companies claim that the latest devices are the world’s first TV models that support next-generation Wi-Fi technology. First announced in January last year, Wi-Fi 6E uses Bluetooth v5.2 and the 6GHz spectrum to overcome the hurdles Wi-Fi 6 faces. With the new Samsung TV connectivity options, customers can enjoy lag-free streaming and online. Game experience. In particular, two technology giants developed two Samsung 8K QLED Y20 models (Q950, Q900) with Wi-Fi 6 last year. The 2020 model was advertised as the first smart TV to support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Jerry You, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group at MediaTek, said of the latest developments: Workout… Promoting the premium smart TV segment globally with advanced connectivity technology including WiFi-6 support integrated into Samsung’s 8K TV. The latest Bluetooth 5.2 also means that Samsung 8K QLEDY21 users can seamlessly stream audio and video from external accessories.

Also read: Samsung announces next-generation NeoQ LED display technology along with new MicroLED and frame TV models

MediaTek’s latest information was released before Samsung officially announced the next-generation Samsung 8K QLEDY21 smart TV. The price of this device is expected to be around Rs 15,15,200, which is the current price of last year’s 85-inch Samsung Q950T8K smart QLED TV. As the name implies, TV models use QLED panels that use “quantum dot” filters to enhance contrast and color vividness. Details from South Korean tech giants are expected in the coming weeks.

