Max Schrems accuses Google of tracking Android users illegally





Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems has complained to Google in France that a US tech giant is illegally tracking Android phone users without their consent.

Android smartphones generate their own ad code, similar to Apple’s Advertiser ID (IDFA). This allows Google and third parties to track your browsing behavior and better target your users with ads.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, Google’s “illegal” violation of EU privacy law when Schrems campaign group Noyb created and stored these codes without the explicit permission of the user. Claimed to be engaged in “operations”.

Noyb has urged French data privacy regulators to begin investigating Google’s tracking practices and force companies to comply with privacy rules. He argued that fines should be imposed on tech giants if the Watchdog finds evidence of cheating.

Stefano Rossetti, Noyb’s privacy lawyer, said: “It’s like powder on your hands and feet, leaving a trace of everything you did on your phone, from swiping right or left to the song you downloaded.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Complaints have been received as Apple has made a breakthrough change in the way users are tracked and is set to opt in for the first time to use identifiers in the new iOS 14 operating system. This decision warned among developers who expected the majority of users to choose to block the use of IDFA.

Last November, Noyb accused Apple of violating the law by allowing iPhone users to be tracked without consent. The proceedings are currently being considered by the Austrian and Spanish data protection watchdogs. The US group rejected the claim as “virtually inaccurate.”

With about 300 million Android users in Europe, Google faces another complaint from Noyb to Austrian data protection authorities. This complaint specifically claims that the user cannot remove the identifier from the Android device.

According to people familiar with the latest complaints, Noyb chose to approach the French data watchdog because its legal system is very suitable for handling complaints under the European ePrivacy Directive.

Noyb was also concerned about the effectiveness of Ireland’s data protection authorities, the de facto leader in European data privacy regulations, after many member states, including Germany, blamed the delay in enforcement.

Last year, Schrems filed a groundbreaking proceeding in the European Supreme Court, which ruled that the transatlantic agreement on transferring data between blocks used by thousands of companies and the United States did not protect the privacy of EU citizens. Won.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos