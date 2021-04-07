Victoria State Government Supports Companies Investing in Technology with A $ 5 Million Grant





The Victoria State Government has announced a $ 5 million grant program to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) specifically invest in projects aimed at improving technology.

The Technology Adoption and Innovation program allows companies to apply for grants of up to A $ 50,000 in either of the two funding streams.

First, SMB will be able to partner with technology providers to implement new technology platforms such as new e-commerce systems, artificial intelligence or machine learning processes, data analytics, robotics, and cybersecurity technologies.

The second trend is to help companies develop new technology products and services in areas such as microtechnology and nanotechnology, software for inter-company messaging, fintech applications, healthcare equipment and retail technology.

According to the state government, applicants must also donate at least A $ 20,000 for the total cost of the project.

“This program will encourage more Victorian companies to embark on their own innovative projects, whether implementing technology or developing new products,” said Innovation, Medical Research, Jaala Pulford, Minister of Digital Economy, said.

In other news from Victoria, the 200th mobile base station was recently turned on in Noseley, east of Bendigo.

Towns such as Ararat, Winchelsea South and Turwin Lower will benefit, followed by news that 41 more stations will be built.

The state government has been proud since 2014 and has raised A $ 56 million to improve the state’s mobile coverage.

In November, the Victoria State Government announced an additional A $ 300 million through the Digital FutureNow initiative to provide “business-grade broadband” across suburban and rural towns to enable participation in the “emerging digital economy.” I promised to spend the dollar. The money will also be used to eradicate mobile black spots and improve Victorian connectivity.

“Victorian people throughout the state deserve to have reliable mobile coverage, and we offer. It helps to connect residents, support businesses and attract tourists, It enables the growth and prosperity of the local economy, “says Pullford.

“In the event of a natural disaster such as a forest fire or flood, removing black spots will greatly improve the safety of the community.”

