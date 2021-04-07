The Microsoft support page for Surface Laptop 4 suggests an imminent launch





Two unannounced Surface Laptop 4 Microsoft support pages are displayed, suggesting that the launch is imminent. One is the AMD version of the laptop placeholder and the other is the Intel model placeholder. Both were discovered by Walking Cat, a trusted source of gadget leaks. He speculates that it could be released at the Surface event soon next week.

Microsoft’s support page doesn’t provide details about laptops, but a report from WinFuture last month did. The AMD processors used are reportedly from the 4000 mobile series, including the Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U. This is a step up from the 3000 series chips used in the 2019s Surface Laptop 3, but anyone who wants to see AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 mobile processor here may be disappointed.

On the Intel side, WinFuture says you should see 11th generation chips like the Core 15-1145 G7 and Core i7-1185 G7.

The support page lists unreleased laptop drivers. Screenshot: Microsoft.com

Other than that, the Surface Laptop 4’s specifications and form factor are reported to be in close agreement with previous models. It seems that 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage are available. Their screens need to maintain their excellent 3: 2 aspect ratio.

Microsoft hasn’t officially announced when the new laptop will be available, but given that the support page has already been published, the release shouldn’t be long.

