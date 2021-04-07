LiveRamp connects to Google Cloud and brings identity to customer journey mapping





If marketers can build a better customer experience, they can find customers at different parts of the purchasing process, such as visiting websites, purchasing products on Instagram stories, displaying ads, and seeking customer support. I can do it.

To enable this visibility, LiveRamp has built a native connection to Google Cloud Platform.

Previously, marketers would have had to deploy custom integration work and LiveRamp on Google Cloud and may have had to negotiate a separate contract. LiveRamps connectivity makes it easy for marketers to apply their LiveRamp ID solution to analytics and measurements made on Google Cloud. They can also extend that view of customer identity beyond marketing, such as customer experience.

Anneka Gupta, President of LiveRamp and Head of Products and Platforms, states that this is a tremendous opportunity for companies to develop highly robust data strategies and provide a truly enjoyable customer experience.

Another goal is for LiveRamp and Google Cloud to increase their use of each other’s products. This integration makes it easy for Google Cloud customers to use LiveRamp. Also, adding a LiveRamps ID will allow businesses to bring more data into Google Cloud and activate it.

According to Gupta, it encourages more and more workloads to move to the cloud.

The LiveRamps ID solution enhances measurement, giving marketers access to new privacy-focused data sharing methods such as clean rooms.

Before working with a partner [marketers] According to Gupta, you first need to build your customer journey and create your own internal data strategy.

Marketers can also apply Google Cloud’s built-in AI, machine learning, and analytics capabilities to LiveRamps ID data, said Nirav Sheth, Google Cloud’s partnership director.

Despite this partnership, LiveRamp states that it has a neutral position when it comes to cloud infrastructure. According to Gupta, LiveRamp wants to place identity technology wherever the data resides.

Whereas advertising technology identities have traditionally relied on rapidly collapsing cookies, the enterprise-wide view of identity includes Martech, advertising technology, and customer service touchpoints.

Without LiveRamp, the analytics and customer journey mapping they can perform is very limited, Gupta said. We help them map these interactions in a safe, secure, and private way and understand what happens to the same person.

