A fairer world needs fairer technology.The reason is here





The first Global Technology Governance Summit will take place April 6-7, 2021. Leaders have the opportunity to scale beyond just technology solutions. Leaders are responsible for questioning how technology is designed, developed and implemented to form a fairer and more responsible world.

Over the next decade, a wave of technological solutions will impact and transform every part of our lives. These new solutions can tackle existing problems or exacerbate them while creating other problems. Technology can scale both progress and harm, so now is the time to shape the just and responsible future we want to live in.

Emerging frontier technologies help address social, economic and health challenges. However, improperly designed can exacerbate the problem you are trying to address.

For this reason, the World Economic Forum will launch its first Global Technology Governance Summit from April 6th to 7th. The first event will be held in Japan to bring together senior leaders, CEOs, board members, startups, innovators, entrepreneurs, scholars, policy makers and civil society to discuss and share governance-related issues in a collaborative manner. Create a neutral space. An important protocol for new technologies.

Connected Risks and Opportunities The world faces a variety of challenges with respect to people (economic and social well-being) and the planet (climate and biodiversity). These issues are interrelated and are in the minds of leaders when weighing future risks and opportunities.

Innovation-Including new and frontier technologies is essential to scaling solutions to these issues. For example, in Rwanda, there is only one in a million radiologists. We have the ability to extend high-quality assessments to more people in an era when AI-powered radiation assessments are comparable to trained professional assessments.

And thanks to telemedicine, access has already increased by millions. AI-powered health bots can help further facilitate this access. These technologies will help make Rwanda one of the most advanced countries in the world of digital health, as one publication recently explained.

Technology acts as a multiplier, allowing you to tackle multiple problems at once. In India, for example, drones and satellite imagery do more than just provide smallholders with better market information and better ways to detect pests. It leads to economic resilience and can even prevent hunger.

However, technical solutions have their own challenges. AI, which expands access to radiation assessments in countries around the world, is typically trained in Western patients. It is not entirely known what the difference will be in patient care.

In addition, such radiological assessment data is often stored on US servers. Guidelines for protecting patient information need to be in place, ensuring that the protocol takes into account foreign regulatory frameworks.

Other questions also surface. Can these solutions be designed with inclusion in mind? To keep humans at the center? These questions and rapid change raise a third important challenge. It is technical governance that ensures that new solutions are designed fairly and responsibly.

Formation of change

The World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) was created to raise such questions, facilitate discussions and, most importantly, pilot solutions. This multi-stakeholder collaboration hub works with government, business, and civil society leaders to help develop new approaches to technology adoption that maximize profits while mitigating risk.

For example, in Rwanda, C4IR is helping to develop policies for using AI to ensure the protection of data and privacy. The center works with government leaders and legislators to develop laws that could model other people around the world. In India, our team seeks similar collaboration in agriculture, health and mobility, among other domains.

In the years since C4IR was founded, we have learned the importance of looking beyond short-term needs and single challenges. We’ve seen first-hand how to shape changes throughout the system by addressing the problem as a whole and accepting gradual progress.

Of course, such an argument would not be possible without various stakeholders. Opinions from different sectors, industries and regions make decision makers more aware of the impact of problems in different situations in order to better design lasting frameworks and best practices.

“Today’s leaders can extend not only technology, but a responsible approach to life in the digital age.”

— Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum

However, an important point to consider is the willingness to question how technology fits into our lives. Providing a simple space for discussing technology trade-offs gives you the opportunity to better understand the impact of technology. This practice becomes increasingly important to prioritize as our needs and technologies evolve.

To realize the importance of these discussions, C4IR will host its first Global Technology Governance Summit in April this year. This two-day event, hosted by Japan, will showcase cutting-edge technology while raising awareness of how to design solutions more fairly and responsibly. The session brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars and policy makers to participate in these urgent conversations.

Certainly, the importance of these discussions will continue long after the event. The spirit of these discussions-and the willingness to shape innovation in our lives must not be lost in the coming days and months.

Technology is evolving rapidly. Models created today can shape how we live and work for decades. Today’s leaders can extend not only technology, but a responsible approach to life in the digital age.

