Fyllo plans to raise $ 30 million for cannabis technology solutions to grow the team

The cannabis industry is booming as more states legalize recreational marijuana. And Chicago-based cannabis startup Fyllo wants to grow with it.

Fyllo has developed a suite of cloud-based software solutions to help cannabis companies in marketing, analytics and regulatory compliance. Cannabis is a tightly regulated space that can make it difficult for businesses to navigate the laws that are in force. Things get even more complicated if the business wants to do business in multiple states. Fyllo wants to specialize in helping companies in highly regulated industries by providing a variety of software tools to streamline their business.

On Tuesday, Fyllo announced that it had raised $ 30 million in a Series B funding round. JWAsset Management and Sol Global have jointly led the round, bringing Fyllos’ total funding since its launch in 2019 to approximately $ 60 million.

Fyllo plans to use this new capital to expand the company’s footprint. We believe our efforts in the cannabis space prove that we can provide technical solutions to other highly regulated industries.

The cannabis industry is benefiting from rapid growth and innovation, but like any other regulated industry, it lacks enterprise software solutions that can scale. When Fylloin 2019 was founded, there was a gap in the cannabis market for technology services, giving it the opportunity to create definitive and disruptive solutions, CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein said in a statement. Is this vision the past 20 as Fyllo is currently working with almost all major multistate operators in the United States, removing barriers for these companies to scale with the speed of their mainstream peers? Realized in the moon.

Fyllo will also use some of this new funding to grow the team. The company said it would double its engineering team and expand its sales and operations teams. In an interview, Fyllo co-founder and chief innovation officer Aristotle Loumis told Chicago Inno that the company plans to double its total workforce in the next 12-18 months. Today, the company employs around 120 people, so doubling the scale would be an impressive feat.

The investment will add Peter S. Kraus, CEO of Aperture Investors, to Fyllos’ board of directors.

Bronstein is very proud that some of the world’s leading business leaders have recognized our vision and invested in Philo. This is a testament to our recognition that technology is essential to the success of our great team, execution capabilities, cannabis and other sectors.

