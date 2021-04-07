DJI Air2S with improved camera sensor leaks with new images





DJI’s unreleased Air2S drone has been leaked in a series of images posted by Technik News and WinFutures Roland Quandt. The image is after the drone was listed in the FCC filing last month, suggesting that the launch isn’t too far away. The DJI Air 2S is an upgraded version of last year’s Mavic Air 2 with improved cameras and is expected to be compatible with new DJI accessories such as V2 goggles and motion controllers.

Let’s start with the camera sensor. The new rendering and the teaser trailer shared by the trusted leaker Osita LV earlier in the week show a drone with a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor. It has a lower resolution than the 48-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor on the Mavic Air 2, but its larger physical size has significant performance benefits, especially in dark places. The sensor specs are similar to those seen on the Mavic 2 Pro and provided excellent image quality.

If the report from DroneDJ is accurate, the Air 2S should also work with DJI’s new V2 goggles and motion controller, which was released with the FPV drone last month. Compatibility with goggles allows you to steer your drone from a first-person perspective, in addition to normal flight using the app. The Air 2S isn’t expected to be able to fly acrobatic enough to get out of the DJI FPV, but goggles should provide a more immersive flight experience for those who want it.

Other minor changes include the loss of the Mavic brand name, an upgrade to DJI’s ActiveTrack standard version 4, and Technik News notes. This improves tracking of the subject during shooting. It also supports DJI’s new low-latency OcuSync 3.0 standard. The battery has the same capacity as 3,500mAh, but the Air2S seems to be a little 30 grams heavier than the Mavic Air2.

