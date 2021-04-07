Google announces multi-billion dollar plans for a huge urban village in downtown San Jose – CBS San Francisco





San Jose (KPIX) – A large new Google Urban Village is coming to San Jose and promises to transform the heart of downtown.

Details announced for a project near Diridon Station, known as Downtown West, include 7.3 million square feet of new office space, plus 10 open spaces for shops, plazas, parks, trails, and public use. Includes $ 100 million.

Google says it plans to save an additional $ 200 million in the interests of the community, including 1,000 affordable homes, homelessness prevention, and support for small businesses, preserving iconic old buildings.

“Google was very clear from the beginning. It’s neither a supplicant nor a savior in our city, but rather a community partner,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Likert spoke in front of a neon sign decades ago known as the “dancing pig.” The Stephen’s Meat Products sign is a quirky symbol of the bygone era in the block Google plans to build. Rickard said this is an example of how the existing downtown community isn’t erased when Google moves into town.

“Google promised to protect the dancing pig,” said Likert.

The plan has been in place for about four years, and Google has been under pressure at every stage from community groups and homeless advocates who fear the poor being banished by wealthy technicians.

Rev. Scott Wager led one of the first protests four years ago. Now some of the things the group has requested are in the plan. But Wagers says it’s only part of the whole project, and the pandemic only exacerbated the problem.

“It’s good that Google is doing more, but they can do more. If anyone can dent the problem, it’s Google,” Wagers said. Said.

Google’s plans for community interests may be an attempt to undermine the deal ahead of a key city council vote next month. Google says it may be a new way for companies to plan to do business.

Alexa Arena, Google’s Director of Development for San Jose, said:

