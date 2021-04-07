Apple iPhone SE 3 Leak: Everything you know so far is here





Apples’ compact iPhone SE lineup is very popular in many parts of the world. The small iPhone offers a compact experience with a small, near-ancient large bezel screen, with a body that has only the features you need. Apple will reportedly make the third phone in the series in 2022, following the second expression of the phone, the iPhone SE 2020.

The new iPhone SE, which may be called the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, can continue with its small chassis and small screen system. A recent tweet by DisplaySearch and DSCC lead analyst Ross Young suggests that the new iPhone SE will be available again on a 4.7-inch screen. Since the screen is small, you can expect a high refresh rate implementation.

Young also shares that Apple may launch another phone with a 6.1-inch screen in 2023. Check out this tweet.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, I heard that the next LCD iPhone SE will remain 4.7 inches in 2022. There are rumors that 5G below 6GHz may also be installed. I also heard about the 6.1-inch version with punched holes instead of notches in 2023.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Returning to the rumored iPhone SE 3, Young says the 4.7-inch display phone can also support 5G. However, according to the hint, this is 5G below 6GHz, not millimeter waves. This is expected to be limited to the top iPhone variants of the year. Like the iPhone SE 2020, the next SE may come with the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset that we saw on the iPhone 12 series.

No home button

According to a concept rendering recently leaked by the Slovak blog Svetapple.sk, the new Apple iPhone SE could also have an all-display chassis design with a small screen but no home button at the bottom. This implementation could mean that Apple can move the Touch ID fingerprint scanner to the power button, as it did on the recent iPad Air.

Even more interesting is that the new iPhone SE 3 doesn’t show a notch in the render. Instead, you’ll see a centrally punched notch that houses the front camera. However, please note that these renderings are unofficial and do not guarantee the design that will be displayed on the final iPhone SE 3.

