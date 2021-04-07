HP Chromebook 11a with 16 hours battery life launches in India for Rs 21,999-Technology News, Firstpost





FP TrendingApr 07, 2021 15:50:40 IS

HP has announced the new Chromebook 11a in India. Chrome OS-based laptops are another affordable laptop from the company, designed for students to conveniently study from home. The Chromebook 11a has a 11.6-inch HD IPS LCD touch display. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio MT8183 octa-core processor. There is a single RAM and storage option. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it can be further expanded up to 256GB via the microSD card slot.

On the connection side, the laptop has a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, an audio jack, and a memory card slot. In addition, it has a built-in webcam and dual speakers for eastern video calls. The latest devices are available in a single indigo blue color variation.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India Market, commented on the launch. In this rapidly evolving educational environment, it is imperative to provide students and educators with the right tools and technologies for remote and hybrid learning environments. ..

Chromebook 11a comes with Chrome OS and runs on Chrome OS. It also comes with Google Assistant and Google One membership support, and you get 100GB of cloud storage for free for a year.

The following products from HP come with a price tag of Rs 21,999 and are now only available for purchase from Flipkart.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos