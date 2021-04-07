10 technology companies selected for the 11th FinTech Innovation Lab New York, run by the Accenture-New York City Partnership Fund





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-10 Emerging Technologies to Participate in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program established by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the New York City Partnership Fund. A company has been selected. Help early and growing enterprise technology companies accelerate product and business development through deep engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives.

This year, participants selected from more than 200 applications around the world will make financial institutions a major social challenge, including climate risk management, more sustainable operations, and the development of improved digital products for their customers. We are helping to work on it. Their solutions use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced data analysis.

Participants in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York are:

Cinchy’s (Toronto, Canada) data fabric platform is being used by more and more of the world’s most complex financial institutions to eliminate integration and data silos. CoverGo (Hong Kong / Singapore) offers a configurable, modular no-code development platform with over 500 insurance application programming interfaces (APIs) to automate processes and deliver digital transformation at record speeds. To do. Delio (Cardiff, UK) uses white-label technology and infrastructure to enable the creation of connected delivery platforms and marketplaces to transform private markets, structuring transaction initiation, delivery, transactions and reports. Integrate into a highly configurable workflow. Quarrio (Berkeley, CA) conversation analysis allows sales teams to ask questions about corporate data and receive answers within seconds. The RightFoot (San Francisco) API allows developers to quickly and easily add student debt repayment (and soon any kind of debt repayment) capabilities to any app. With an award-winning AI-driven claims solution, Safekeep (New York) increases recovery potential and reduces effort by up to 90%. SPIK ROBOT, an explainable AI platform, provides 10x acceleration, automated data preparation and management, model development, regulatory documentation, and verification and monitoring of bank credit risk management (London / New York). Using Climanomics software as a service platform, Climate Service (Durham, NC) allows investors and businesses to incorporate climate risk into their strategic planning, risk management, and climate risk disclosure processes. Util (London), a large-scale autonomous collection and quantification of sustainability data for companies, products, services and portfolios. Vesttoo (Tel Aviv) provides data-driven risk modeling for the L & P and P & C insurance markets, providing insurers and pension funds with affordable strategic risk transfer to the capital markets. ..

Ten fintech companies selected by senior technical executives from participating financial institutions in Labs 44 will receive intensive product and business development advice and mentoring from senior executives in the financial, technology and venture capital sectors over the next 12 weeks. .. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab will be virtually held this year as well. The lab helped position New York City as a hub for fintech and financial innovation. Many fintech solutions help make New York City more powerful as it seeks to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Maria Gotch, president and chief executive officer of the New York City Partnership Fund and co-founder of the FinTech Innovation Lab, is excited about the innovation this competitive class of fintech companies is bringing to the city of New York. Said that. The lab has spurred the growth of FinTech in New York over the past 11 years, turning New York into a hub of talent and innovation. And now the industry is ready to play a major role in its recovery.

David Treat, Managing Director of the Accenture Financial Services Group and Co-Chair of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, said: .. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital innovation within financial services has skyrocketed and FinTech has truly taken the lead. Their ability to apply innovation in a focused, creative and unobtrusive way will help strengthen new business models for financial services and address key social issues such as climate change and the future of work. I will.

Rickbalt, managing director of the Accenture insurance industry group, continues to push the boundaries of technology solutions this year as insurers continue to disrupt and disrupt intermediaries throughout the insurance value chain. I look forward to seeing their progress once the program is over.

This year’s 10 FinTech Innovation Lab New York companies highlighted their progress with financial institution partners in a virtual presentation to executives in the banking, insurance, capital markets and venture capital sectors on June 24th. I will.

The following participating financial institution executives will provide mentorship and support to the lab. Alliance Bernstein; Ally Financial; American Express; Aon; AQR Capital Management; AXA XL; Bank of America; Barclays; Black Rock; BNP Paribas; BNY Mellon; Capital One; Chub; CIT; City; Creddy Switzerland; Bank of Germany; Fidelity Investments; Global Atlantic; Goldman Sachs; Guardian Life; JP Morgan Chase; KeyBank; Marsh McClenan; Master Card; Morgan Stanley; New York Life; NFP; Prudential Financial; Labbank; RBC Capital Markets; Socit Gnrale; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; Sync; DE Shaw Group; Hartford; Travelers Companies, Inc .; TIAA; US Bank; UBS; USAA; Wells Fargo; and Zurich North America.

Here’s what we support for venture capital firms: Bain Capital Ventures; Canaan; Canaan Ventures; Contour Ventures; FinTech Collective; Nyca Partners; Oak HC / FT; Rho Ventures; RRE Ventures; and Warburg Pincus.

About FinTech Innovation Lab

The FinTech Innovation Lab is a 12-week accelerator program to provide early and growing fintech companies with access to the world’s leading financial institutions. Founded in 2010 by the City of New York and Accenture Partnership Fund, the lab has partnered with 44 leading financial services companies to provide FinTech with unmatched mentorship and feedback. The lab has helped establish New York as a FinTech leader while increasing technology work in the New York area. After joining the program, Labs 79 graduates raised $ 1.4 billion, created more than 1,200 jobs, and subsequently acquired 18 companies.

About the New York City Partnership Fund

The New York City Partnership Fund is a $ 170 million investment arm of the New York City Partnership, one of New York’s leading corporate organizations. The fund’s mission is to involve the city’s business leaders to identify and assist promising entrepreneurs in both the commercial and non-profit sectors, create jobs, promote new businesses, and New Yorkers to the city’s economy. Is to expand the opportunities to participate in. As an evergreen fund, the realized profits will be continuously reinvested. The Partnership Fund Committee is headed by Co-Chairs Tarek Sheriff and Sanjay Swani. Maria Gotsch, President and CEO, leads the team. For more information on the fund, please visit www.partnershipfundnyc.org/.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with cutting-edge features in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across over 40 industries, we offer strategic and consulting, interactive, technology and operational services. All of this is enhanced by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 537,000 employees serve clients in more than 120 countries and fulfill our commitment to technology and human ingenuity every day. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

Copyright2021 Accenture. all rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

