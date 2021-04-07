Well-known Google Brain manager Sammy Bengio left the company months after the two AI researchers were fired.





A prominent manager of Google Brain, Google’s artificial intelligence research unit, has resigned. Sammy Bengio’s resignation follows the expulsion of ethical AI researchers Timnitgebull and Margaret Mitchell. In an email to a colleague, Bengio said he knew that fostering diversity was “difficult but important.”

His resignation comes after Timnit Gebru, a prominent black researcher in ethical AI, was banished from Google, causing a fierce debate about AI research and racism. Gebru was dismissed in December 2020 after a clear failure with management over a research treatise co-authored on the risk of algorithm bias. Sammy Bengio. Margaret Mitchell, another researcher on the Google team, was subsequently fired after Google described it as “multiple violations” of the rule. In preparation for the dismissal, Mitchell said on Twitter that he “expressed concern about racial and gender inequality and tried to speak out about Dr. Gebble’s problematic dismissal by Google.”

Both women previously reported to Bengio before being fired, after which his department was reorganized to take charge of Mariam Cloak.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge, but it’s definitely hard to leave this great team,” Bengio wrote to a colleague in an email, but didn’t directly mention the recent events between Gebble and Mitchell. It was.

He added: “Of course, we’ve learned a lot with you when it comes to machine learning research, but we’ll form a large team of researchers to facilitate long-term, ambitious research, research, and rigor. I also learned about the difficulty and importance of things. Diversity and inclusiveness. “When Gebble fired, Bengio wrote on Facebook that he was” surprised “what happened.

Mitchell tweeted shortly after the news of Bengio’s resignation was reported. “Now it’s time to resign. Shortly after we were fired, British Columbia people began interviewing.

“Because of our keen interest in non-Google responsible / ethical AI, the people we work with have a lot of options. Jobs are just beginning. Resignations may increase.”

Insiders approached Google for comment.

